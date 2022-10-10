The teams ranked No. 2 and No. 3 have switched spots in the latest New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll released Monday night.

Oct. 11 Power Poll

The flip-flop was not unexpected. Bishop Guertin, which entered the weekend unbeaten and rated second, put up a battle before falling at No. 1 Londonderry. The Cardinals had been one of two unbeaten Division I teams, along with Nashua North, which did not play this past weekend after its scheduled game with Alvirne was canceled.