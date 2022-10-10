Londonderry’s Conor Williams, right, chases Bishop Guertin quarterback Matt Santosuosso during the first half of Friday night’s game. The Lancers won, 35-16. Londonderry remained the top-ranked New Hampshire team in this week's Power Poll; BG dropped one spot to No. 3.
The teams ranked No. 2 and No. 3 have switched spots in the latest New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll released Monday night.
The flip-flop was not unexpected. Bishop Guertin, which entered the weekend unbeaten and rated second, put up a battle before falling at No. 1 Londonderry. The Cardinals had been one of two unbeaten Division I teams, along with Nashua North, which did not play this past weekend after its scheduled game with Alvirne was canceled.
So now North (5-0) occupies the No. 2 spot, followed by BG (5-1).
The Cardinals will stay in the frying pan, hosting No. 5 Bedford on Saturday night in the weekend’s only contest pitting two ranked clubs.
And the following Friday, Oct. 21, BG and North clash at Stellos Stadium.
The poll’s top 10 remained in the top 10 this week, albeit with some position changes. Exeter moved the most, dipping from No. 5 to No. 8 after a second straight loss following a 4-0 start.
For a sixth straight week, including preseason, Londonderry remained the unanimous No. 1. The Lancers’ only blemish is a non-NHIAA loss at traditional Rhode Island power Bishop Hendricken.