If it’s clear that voters think Nashua North and Goffstown are the top two teams in the state, it’s just as clear that the voters aren’t sure about the teams chasing them.
As the unbeaten Titans and Grizzlies retained their Nos. 1 and 2 spots in the weekly statewide Union Leader Football Power Poll — North with an impressive rout of No. 4 Londonderry — their pursuers were a mixed bag. Five teams earned votes for No. 3, and when the tabulation was complete, Dover (3-0, 35 points) and Londonderry (3-2, 35) found themselves tied for third, with Salem (3-1, 31) close behind.
Not far behind them were Division II’s Plymouth (4-0), tied for sixth with Bedford (3-2), both with 23 points.
Dover, which was idle over the weekend, and Plymouth made the biggest jumps in this week’s poll, the Green Wave going from fifth (tie) and the Bobcats rising from seventh.
New to the poll this week is Nashua South (2-2), which lost its first two games, but has since blasted Alvirne (47-0) and then-No. 3 Bedford (41-7) behind the power running of Jason Compoh.
And now come the playoffs, beginning Friday and continuing through Nov. 21. None of the top 10 teams in this week’s poll faces another ranked opponent in its first-round game.