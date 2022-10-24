As the top of the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll remained the same, the No. 10 position has a new inhabitant: Pelham High.

The Pythons, unranked by voters all season, jumped into the poll this week after their 28-21 conquest of host Souhegan on Friday in a battle of Division II unbeatens. The victory was Pelham’s 26th straight, counting their Division III title to cap an unbeaten 2021 season.