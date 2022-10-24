Pelham’s Scott Paquette, shown in action during last season's Division III championship, helped the Pythons past Souhegan in a battle of Division II unbeatens on Friday night in Amherst. Pelham is ranked No. 10 in the Union Leader Power Poll this week.
As the top of the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll remained the same, the No. 10 position has a new inhabitant: Pelham High.
The Pythons, unranked by voters all season, jumped into the poll this week after their 28-21 conquest of host Souhegan on Friday in a battle of Division II unbeatens. The victory was Pelham’s 26th straight, counting their Division III title to cap an unbeaten 2021 season.
Pelham (8-0) amassed 217 yards rushing on Friday night and won the game with a 65-yard drive that consumed all but 32 seconds of the final 5:54 of regulation.
The Pythons are the only Division II team in the poll. Fellow Division II unbeaten Gilford-Belmont received one vote.
Londonderry, 7-1 overall and 7-0 against NHIAA competition, remained the unanimous No. 1 after its win over Winnacunnet in Hampton.
The Nos. 2 through 4 teams, occupied before the weekend by Nashua North, Bishop Guertin and Timberlane, remainined the same after a pair of epic Friday night battles: North outlasted BG 35-28 and Timberlane edged Dover 48-42 in overtime.
One contest this weekend features two ranked teams: No. 9 Concord at No. 6 Pinkerton on Friday night. The Crimson Tide dropped four spots after their home loss to Windham last Friday night.