The Nashua North Titans will start the season in a place they’ve never been: No. 1 in the New Hampshire Union Leader High School Football Power Poll.
North, which returns 10 starters, including star Curtis Harris-Lopez, received four of six first-place votes and 56 points from a statewide panel to outpace runner-up Exeter (49 points) in today’s first weekly Power Poll. Defending Division I state champ Londonderry starts third, with the other two first-place votes and 45 points.
The Titans went undefeated during the 2019 regular season and reached No. 2 in the poll before losing Harris-Lopez to a knee injury — and then losing to Merrimack in the Division I quarterfinals without him. They finished fourth. According to records compiled over the poll’s 12-year history, No. 2 is as high as North has ever been in any given week.
Harris-Lopez, listed as a quarterback/defensive back, has six Division I scholarship offers, from UNH, Sacred Heart, Central Connecticut, Merrimack, Fordham and Holy Cross.
The poll will run Mondays during the football season. Voters are Chris Duffy, chief sports editor at the Union Leader; Roger Brown, staff reporter; Alex Hall, staff reporter; Tim MacLean, Union Leader contributor; Joe Marchilena of nh-highschoolsports.com and Dan Doyon, Seacoast-based contributor for the Union Leader.