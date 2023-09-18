Conor Williams
Buy Now

Londonderry’s Conor Williams leads the team onto the field against Central at Lancer Park on Friday night.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Power Poll Sept. 19

It is traditional rivalry weekend in high school football. This season, that means Union Leader Power Poll voters will set their sights on Derry for the annual Mack Plaque matchup between Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry.

Both the Lancers, ranked No. 2 in the statewide poll, and the Astros, ranked No. 3, are unbeaten. Londonderry has outscored its three foes, 129-14 and has shut out its last two opponents. Pinkerton has scored 136 points to its opponent’s 40.