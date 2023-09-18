It is traditional rivalry weekend in high school football. This season, that means Union Leader Power Poll voters will set their sights on Derry for the annual Mack Plaque matchup between Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry.
Both the Lancers, ranked No. 2 in the statewide poll, and the Astros, ranked No. 3, are unbeaten. Londonderry has outscored its three foes, 129-14 and has shut out its last two opponents. Pinkerton has scored 136 points to its opponent’s 40.
In the history of the poll, which began in 2008, the Nos. 2 and 3 rankings will mark the highest collective rankings that Pinkerton and Londonderry have carried into their regular-season matchup.
It has been a streaky rivalry: Pinkerton won 22 straight games, but starting in 2019, Londonderry has taken the last seven. Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. at Memorial Field.
Both the Lancers and Astros continue to look up at Bedford (3-0), which this week maintains its unanimous hold on No. 1. The Bulldogs visit rival Goffstown, which is unranked, on Friday at 7 p.m.
Other weekend rivalries pit unranked Winnacunnet at No. 5 Exeter (Saturday, 1 p.m.) and Nashua South vs. Nashua North at Stellos Stadium (Friday, 6:30 p.m.). North is 2-1 and South is 0-3.
The biggest climber in this week’s poll is Salem (3-0), which received votes last week then jumped into the No. 8 slot with a win at Concord. If the Londonderry-Pinkerton showdown is the power poll’s top contest this weekend, the Blue Devils’ game against No. 6 Windham on Saturday (1 p.m.) is an easy runner-up.
Top Division II teams Souhegan and Pelham, both unbeaten, stayed on a collision course for their Oct. 20 meeting in Pelham.
Collectively, the Sabers and Pythons have outscored their opponents, 256-0.