Bishop Guertin’s Ethan Chmielecki is congratulated by teammate Connor Guibord after scoring a touchdown during the preseason Queen City Jamboree. The Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in the Union Leader Power Poll, visit No. 1 Londonderry on Friday night.
The stage is set for the ultimate Union Leader Power Poll regular-season matchup: No. 1 vs. No. 2.
Bishop Guertin, formerly ranked No. 3, moved up one spot in this week’s poll — just in time for its matchup at No. 1 Londonderry this coming Friday at Lancer Park.
BG amassed 61 points in statewide balloting, edging Gate City rival Nashua North (58 points) for second. Both inched up one position after previous No. 2 Exeter fell on Friday night at Timberlane.
BG and North are the only undefeated (5-0) teams in Division I.
The Cardinals are fresh off a 31-8 victory on Saturday at Winnacunnet. Ronan Balistreri, a junior wide receiver, had a 45-yard touchdown run, 20-yard touchdown reception and an interception. Matt Santosuosso, a senior quarterback/defensive back, ran for two touchdowns (42 and 17 yards), passed for a TD, scored three two-point conversions and had five tackles and an interception.
The Lancers, who earned all seven first-place votes, are 4-1 — their lone loss coming at top Rhode Island club Bishop Hendricken.
Londonderry, ranked first since winning the 2021 Division I state title, is coming off a 48-6 thumping of Manchester Central.
The BG-Londonderry contest isn’t the only one featuring ranked Power Poll clubs. Also on Friday night, Exeter, which dropped to No. 5, hosts No. 6 Bedford.