Ethan Chmielecki
Bishop Guertin’s Ethan Chmielecki is congratulated by teammate Connor Guibord after scoring a touchdown during the preseason Queen City Jamboree. The Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in the Union Leader Power Poll, visit No. 1 Londonderry on Friday night.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

The stage is set for the ultimate Union Leader Power Poll regular-season matchup: No. 1 vs. No. 2.

Bishop Guertin, formerly ranked No. 3, moved up one spot in this week’s poll — just in time for its matchup at No. 1 Londonderry this coming Friday at Lancer Park.

Oct. 4 Power Poll