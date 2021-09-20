The stage is set for the top two rivalries in rivalry week. Oh boy, is it set.
The Seacoast football battle between Winnacunnet and Exeter, plus the Mack Plaque matchup between Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry are slated for this weekend, and as fate would have it, those teams are ranked 1-2-3-4 in this week’s New Hampshire Union Leader High School Power Poll. On Friday night, No. 3 Pinkerton will host No. 4 Londonderry, followed on Saturday by coach Ryan Francoeur’s top-ranked Warriors at No. 2 Exeter.
All four have unbeaten records; three of the four are 3-0, with Exeter 2-0 after its scheduled game last Friday with Manchester Central was canceled because of positive cases of COVID-19 within the Central program.
The foursome remained the top four from a week ago, with two small changes: This week marks the Warriors’ second straight week at No. 1 but first as the unanimous top team. Also, Pinkerton and Londonderry, which were previously tied for third, are now No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, separated by one point.
The biggest jumpers in this week’s poll are No. 5 Bedford (2-1) and No. 6 Nashua North.
The Bulldogs were impressive in a victory at Portsmouth/Oyster River, advancing two spots in the poll, and the Titans (3-0) also moved up two notches by winning at Windham.
Salem, which began the season as the top team, suffered its second straight loss and dropped to a tie for eighth.
The Blue Devils are tied with Division II power Timberlane (3-0). The Owls travel to 3-0 Plymouth on Saturday.