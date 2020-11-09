The New Hampshire High School Football Power Poll’s top four is also the state Division I’s final four.
As unbeaten Nashua North and Goffstown remained entrenched at Nos. 1 and 2 in the statewide voting, the other two Division I semifinalists, Salem and Winnacunnet, each advanced one spot. The Blue Devils, who defeated 2019 Division I and Power Poll champion Londonderry in the quarterfinals, moved from fourth to third; Winnacunnet jumped from fifth to fourth after advancing to the semifinals when its opponent, Exeter, forfeited because of coronavirus issues.
North will host Salem this coming Saturday at Stellos Stadium while Goffstown is scheduled to host Winnacunnet.
Division II unbeatens Plymouth and Souhegan each made inroads in the poll, moving up two spots to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Both are in that division’s semifinals this coming Saturday, Plymouth at Lebanon, and Timberlane against Souhegan in Amherst.
Lebanon (6-0) is the third Division II team to crack the poll (at No. 10) after beating previously unbeaten Bow 30-6 in a quarterfinal last weekend.
Saturday’s playoffs
All 1 p.m. starts
Division I semifinals
Winnacunnet at Goffstown
Salem at Nashua North
Division II semifinals
Timberlane at Souhegan
Plymouth at Lebanon
Division III championship
Stevens at Pelham
Division IV championship
Newport at Somersworth