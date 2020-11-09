201108-spt-salem_ROY6338
Salem’s Jacob Brady scores a second-quarter touchdown against Londonderry during last Saturday’s Division I quarterfinal at Grant Field. The Blue Devils are No. 3 in the Union Leader Football Power Poll.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

The New Hampshire High School Football Power Poll’s top four is also the state Division I’s final four.

Nov. 10, 2020 Power Poll

As unbeaten Nashua North and Goffstown remained entrenched at Nos. 1 and 2 in the statewide voting, the other two Division I semifinalists, Salem and Winnacunnet, each advanced one spot. The Blue Devils, who defeated 2019 Division I and Power Poll champion Londonderry in the quarterfinals, moved from fourth to third; Winnacunnet jumped from fifth to fourth after advancing to the semifinals when its opponent, Exeter, forfeited because of coronavirus issues.

North will host Salem this coming Saturday at Stellos Stadium while Goffstown is scheduled to host Winnacunnet.

Division II unbeatens Plymouth and Souhegan each made inroads in the poll, moving up two spots to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Both are in that division’s semifinals this coming Saturday, Plymouth at Lebanon, and Timberlane against Souhegan in Amherst.

Lebanon (6-0) is the third Division II team to crack the poll (at No. 10) after beating previously unbeaten Bow 30-6 in a quarterfinal last weekend.

Saturday’s playoffs

All 1 p.m. starts

Division I semifinals

Winnacunnet at Goffstown

Salem at Nashua North

Division II semifinals

Timberlane at Souhegan

Plymouth at Lebanon

Division III championship

Stevens at Pelham

Division IV championship

Newport at Somersworth