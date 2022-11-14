Not surprisingly, the top four teams in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll are the NHIAA Division I state semifinalists.
And the semifinals are lined up so that the unanimous No. 1 (Londonderry) hosts No. 2 (Pinkerton) in a rematch of the neighboring rivals’ Mack Plaque competition, and No. 3 (Bedford) visits No. 4 (Timberlane Regional).
The Bedford-Timberlane game will be played Friday at 7 p.m., it was announced on Monday. It’s the teams’ first meeting of the year. The Pinkerton-Londonderry contest is set for 1 p.m. at Lancer Park. Londonderry won the earlier meeting of the clubs, 31-6, on Sept. 23 at home.
Power Poll voting was shuffled today after a weekend of tightly contested quarterfinals in Division I.
Even the Lancers, who have sat in the top spot since preseason, received a challenge, from Merrimack, before winning 21-7. Elsewhere, Pinkerton edged Bishop Guertin 14-12 to move up two spots in the poll, Bedford blanked Nashua North 7-0 to jump four positions, and Timberlane edged Exeter 29-28.
At the bottom of the poll, the stage is set for a Division II state championship (1 p.m., Bedford High) featuring two ranked teams: No. 10 Souhegan, entering the poll for the first time since Oct. 18, against No. 9 Pelham. The Pythons held off the Sabers in the first meeting of the clubs on Oct. 21 in Amherst.