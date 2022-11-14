Power Poll logo

Not surprisingly, the top four teams in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll are the NHIAA Division I state semifinalists.

Nov. 15 Power Poll

And the semifinals are lined up so that the unanimous No. 1 (Londonderry) hosts No. 2 (Pinkerton) in a rematch of the neighboring rivals’ Mack Plaque competition, and No. 3 (Bedford) visits No. 4 (Timberlane Regional).