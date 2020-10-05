Welcome to the power poll, Souhegan and Trinity, who aren’t Division I members but have both beaten one.
In an unprecedented season in which teams are allowed to play out-of-division games, the lower-division Sabers and Pioneers have taken full advantage. Souhegan, a Division II team, beat Division I Bishop Guertin on Saturday night to jump into this week’s statewide Union Leader Football Power Poll, at No. 9.
Trinity, a Division III school with a listed enrollment of 324 students, has beaten Division I Concord by 15 points and Division II Manchester West by 12 points to jump into the No. 10 spot.
Both teams have challenging contests set for Friday night. Trinity hosts fellow Division III unbeaten Pelham (2-0), which has outscored its foes 82-0, while Souhegan visits area rival Milford (1-0).
The top of the poll remained the same this week. The four media members who voted Nashua North No. 1 last week subscribed to the philosophy that a team can’t be punished for not playing and thus kept the Titans in the top slot. Six North athletes tested positive, including at least one player in the football program, forcing the postponement of the North-Merrimack game last Friday.
Londonderry and Goffstown remained second and third after victories. The Lancers, who received the other two first-place votes, had an especially impressive outing, blanking rival Salem 16-0 on Saturday at Lancer Park. Londonderry hosts No. 7 Bedford (up from No. 10) on Friday night while the Grizzlies host winless Concord on Saturday afternoon.
Bigger movement came in the middle of the poll, where Pinkerton Academy (1-1) jumped from seventh to fourth after dominating Nashua South, and Winnacunnet (2-0) went from sixth to fifth after holding off Portsmouth/Oyster River. Winnacunnet visits 1-0 Dover on Friday night.
Plymouth stayed at No. 8 after rallying behind QB Cody Bannon to beat rival Kennett in Conway on Saturday night. The Bobcats host fellow Division II unbeaten Lebanon (2-0) on Saturday afternoon.