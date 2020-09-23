LONDONDERRY — If you followed New Hampshire high school football last season you may remember how potent the Londonderry High offense was. For the rest of you, here’s a quick refresher:
The Lancers scored 531 points in their 12 games (44.2 points per game) and put at least 35 points on the scoreboard in 11 of those contests. The exception was a 21-10 triumph over Exeter in the Division I championship game.
Less heralded was how well the Londonderry defense performed last year. The Lancers limited their opponents to 112 points and helped the team force 31 turnovers.
“I think our defense last year was spectacular,” linebacker Wil Reyes said. “If you watch the film, you see 11 white jerseys or 11 blue jerseys swarming to the ball every time. We just played intense. I think it’s going to be the same this year.”
It may have to be if the Lancers want to make another deep playoff run. Reyes, who developed into the team’s defensive leader last season, is one of six starters returning from that unit. The Lancers have five starters returning on offense, but will be without quarterback Jake McEachern (23 TD passes, three interceptions), running back Jeff Wiedenfeld (1,009 yards rushing) and receivers Cole Keegan (27 receptions for 615 yards and 11 TDs) and Alex Tsetsilas (22 receptions for 517 yards and eight TDs).
Londonderry will likely have to lean on its defense while the Lancers break in some new skill-position players on the other side of the ball.
“We have a bunch of guys who have played a good amount on defense,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “That’s definitely our strength. That and hopefully special teams.
“We’re expecting our defense to be pretty good — at least to keep us competitive.”
Reyes, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior, was strictly a defensive player last season. He’ll be asked to contribute as a wingback/tight end on offense this season, but he’s at his best when he lines up a middle linebacker.
“He started for us a couple games as a sophomore,” Lauzon said. “Last year he grew vocally and gained a great understanding of the defense as a whole. He’s just everywhere. He’s a sideline-to-sideline guy.
“Absolutely no care for his body. Willing to run through any hole, take on any block. Just put it all on the line. He’s the same way in practice. Sometimes we need him to calm down.
“The thing with Wil last year was he could play scout defense for us and he could play on the starting defense, so he could give us a good look all the time. This year we need him on offense, so when he gets a chance to go on defense he’s not taking any plays off.”
Defensive end Jake Naar, defensive back Eric Raza, defensive back Lucas Seaman, linebacker Riley Boles and linebacker Ian Ward are the other defensive starters returning. The Lancers also have a handful of defensive players who weren’t full-time starters, but did get significant playing time last season.
Because COVID-19 has reduced the number of preseason practices each NHIAA team will have this year, Lauzon said it’s been tougher than usual to bring the team’s younger players up to speed. He said his team usually has about 30 practices and two scrimmages during the preseason, but will have 15 practices and no scrimmages before its first game this year.
Londonderry’s regular-season schedule has five games: Pinkerton Academy, Salem, Bedford, Windham and Nashua North. All but the North game will be played at home, where the crowd will be limited to two spectators for each player who dresses for that contest.
“At least it’s something,’” Reyes said. “I’d rather have three games than no games.
“All summer I was thinking any time I come into this gym it could be my last time coming here for football practice.”
Londonderry’s championship last season was the program’s first since 1998, when the Lancers beat Concord 33-7 in the Division I championship game.
“We definitely have to lock up on D this year,” Reyes said. “Last year we had two of the best receivers in the league. Probably the best quarterback. Maybe the best running back. We could score at ease.
“We may have gone 12-0 last year, but this team right here? We haven’t done anything yet. We have to come back and prove ourselves. I’m really looking forward to it.”