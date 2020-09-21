MANCHESTER -- If you study Trinity High School’s 2020 football schedule, you might have a hard time figuring out which division the Pioneers are competing in this year.
Trinity’s schedule is a sign of the times. Because of COVID-19, most high school athletic teams are playing local opponents whenever possible this fall. What division those opponents play in is not a high priority. Restrictions have also been placed on some schools with regard to how far their teams can travel for away games.
Trinity, last year’s Division III champion, hasn’t changed divisions, but its schedule includes two games against Division I opponents (Concord and Bishop Guertin), one against a Division II program (Manchester West) and two against Division III schools (Campbell and Pelham). Pelham competed in Division II last season, but dropped to Division III when NHIAA football was realigned during the offseason.
Unfortunately for Trinity, there aren’t many Division III football programs close to Manchester.
“The schedule was regionalized, so you have to play teams in your area,” Trinity coach Rob Cathcart explained. “Because of the regionalized schedule, and nobody in our division really willing to play us (because of travel restrictions), we had to put Division I and Division II teams on our schedule.”
Can Trinity compete with those Division I and Division II teams this year?
“It depends what your definition of compete is, I guess,” Cathcart said. “We’re not where we were a couple years ago where we had a sophomore-loaded team. We’ve got enough coming back to allow us to hang with teams on the Division I and Division II level.
“If it were a normal year, like if we played last year’s schedule, we would make the playoffs and we’d compete for defending our title,” Cathcart said. “Playing Division I and Division II teams? We haven’t done that for a few years, so I’m not quite sure how it’s going to pan out. We have enough seniors where I’m not concerned about our safety.”
Trinity capped its 2019 season by beating St. Thomas the night before Thanksgiving. St. Thomas is a Division II program that failed to make the playoffs a year ago. Things are fluid, but those schools are scheduled to play a Thanksgiving game at St. Thomas this year.
John Thibault’s graduation left a void at linebacker and in Trinity’s backfield. Thibault ran for 2,360 yards and scored 32 touchdowns in 12 games last season.
One of the players who will be asked to help fill that void is James Thibault, John’s brother.
“He doesn’t have the speed or elusiveness that John had, but he’ll run hard between the tackles and he’ll move the chains just as long as we give him a little room,” Cathcart said. “I’m not worried about running back. My biggest worry from a skill standpoint is we don’t really have the secondary to compete with those Division I and II teams. We’ll probably have a couple freshmen starting in our defensive secondary, which in Division III you can do that and win a championship. In Division I, that’s a glaring weakness.
Quarterback Peter Alisandro is one of five returning offensive starters for the Pioneers, who won’t huddle this season as a COVID-19 safety protocol.
Alisandro, a Manchester resident, said he’s not concerned with the team in higher divisions on Trinity’s schedule.
“I think we’re prepared for them,” he said. “Our team is good, like last year. We’ll come out and fight. I’m happy we’re allowed to play D1 schools. I feel like you can play anybody if you have the right people, and I feel like we have the right players.
“I just hope we can play every game. I don’t want to have to deal with any of these COVID things, I just want to play my senior year.”
Regardless of Trinity’s won-loss record, the Pioneers will be part of the Division III playoffs, which will have an open format this season. Any Division III team that wants to participate will be afforded the opportunity to do so.
“I’m glad we’re playing,” Cathcart said. “I’d rather be playing a Division III schedule, but I’d also rather play than not play, so sure, we’ll line up and play football games.”