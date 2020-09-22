HOLLIS -- Here’s something that probably has NHIAA Division II football coaches sleeping a little better these days: Quarterback Sander Wimmer has graduated, and is no longer slinging the football for Hollis/Brookline High School.
Wimmer led the Cavaliers to the Division II championship last season, when he passed for 2,726 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also ran for 16 TDs last year. He passed for more than 7,000 yards during his high school career.
Who will replace Wimmer behind center? That’s the team’s biggest question mark entering this season. Right now the team has three QB candidates: senior Tyler Trombley, junior Riley McQuilken and junior Keith Hubert.
“Nobody is rising to the top yet,” Hollis/Brookline coach Chris Lones said. “We have no idea what the quarterback position is going to look like. All three of them are a little bit different. You never know until a kid is under duress. Until the pressure is on, you never know how a kid is going to perform.
“The quarterback position for us this year might be catching the snap and handing it off to one of our three running backs. When you have a kid graduate who’s thrown for more than 7,000 yards in his high school career, that’s a lot to make up for. Not having any scrimmages leaves a lot of question marks.”
The Cavaliers returned five starters on offense and six on defense. The team’s strength on defense will be up front, where four players who saw significant playing time on the defensive line last season return. That includes three returning starters.
There’s good depth at the running back position with Marc-Andre Thermitus, Kyle Manley and Connor Warren. Thermitus rushed for three TDs in last year’s semifinal victory over Bow, and gained 167 yards on 20 carries in Hollis/Brookline’s 24-13 victory over Plymouth in the Division III title game.
The Cavaliers also return wide receiver/free safety Blake Bergerson.
“We definitely returned a lot of guys who were part of that winning team,” Bergerson said. “We have a lot of pieces back. They (this year’s quarterbacks) all have their strengths and they’re all a little bit inexperienced at this level, but I believe in all of them. They’re all working hard.
“I think they’re all throwers. We like that. It fits the system pretty well. I think there will be a little bit of change (to the offense) because no one is Sander Wimmer, but we’re definitely still gonna be able to do some good stuff on offense.”
Hollis/Brookline overwhelmed opponents with offense last season, when the Cavaliers scored at least 48 points in seven of their 12 games. Lones said although things may look a little different this year, the Cavaliers will still employ the same offensive philosophy they did last season.
“That’s not going to change,” he said. “We’re going to do all the same things. It’s just a matter of maybe how we do it. We may use more RPOs (run-pass options) this year than we have in the past, just because we feel pretty good about the running back situation and our line up front. We may do more RPOs than our typical drop-back passing that we did last year — at least until we’re comfortable with our QB situation or the QBs are comfortable with their situation. One or the other.”
The Cavaliers proved they could beat teams in more than one way last season when, because of wet and frigid conditions, they morphed into a power running team for last year’s Division II championship game. Officially, Hollis/Brookline attempted one pass in that game and that was an option pitch that went forward.
Will the loss of Wimmer lead teams to look past the Cavaliers this year?
“I think they definitely will,” Bergerson said. “I hope they overlook us. We like that.”