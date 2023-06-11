Londonderry’s Jet Jones, left, heads to first base on his eighth-inning single that drove in Zach Mantegari with the winning run against Pinkerton Academy in Saturday’s NHIAA Division I championship game at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Londonderry's starting pitcher, Connor Fennell, fires up the crowd after shutting down Pinkerton in the seventh inning of Saturday night's NHIAA Division I championship at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The Lancers won 4-3 in eight innings.
Londonderry’s Jet Jones, left, heads to first base on his eighth-inning single that drove in Zach Mantegari with the winning run against Pinkerton Academy in Saturday’s NHIAA Division I championship game at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Londonderry’s Jet Jones, left, heads to first base on his eighth-inning single that drove in Zach Mantegari with the winning run against Pinkerton Academy in Saturday’s NHIAA Division I championship game at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Londonderry’s Brett McKinnon slides in safely in the eighth inning as Pinkerton catcher Cole Yennaco positions for the out on the next runner coming home.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Londonderry’s Jayden Hamilton rounds second base in the first inning of Saturday night’s Division I state final as Pinkerton’s Brendan Horne follows the action.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Londonderry’s players run to celebrate their 4-3 victory over Pinkerton in Saturday night’s Division I championship at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Londonderry's starting pitcher, Connor Fennell, fires up the crowd after shutting down Pinkerton in the seventh inning of Saturday night's NHIAA Division I championship at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The Lancers won 4-3 in eight innings.
MANCHESTER — Victories don’t come much sweeter than the one the Londonderry High School baseball team tasted Saturday night.
After allowing two runs in the top of the eighth inning, top-seeded Londonderry scored three times in the bottom half of the inning to pull out a 4-3 win against third-seeded Pinkerton Academy at Delta Dental Stadium.
Not only did the victory come against Londonderry’s rival, it also handed the Lancers (22-1) this year’s NHIAA Division I championship. No doubt it also eased some of the pain caused by Pinkerton’s triumph over Londonderry in last year’s Division I championship game.
The title was Londonderry’s fifth in the state’s top division, first since 2019.
Jet Jones set off a celebration for those wearing blue when he singled to drive in pinch-runner Zach Mantegari with the game-winning run.
“When I was about two steps down the line I realized that I got the job done,” Jones said. “It was kind of all a blur after that. It was a solid feeling. On top of the world.”
Earlier in the inning, a Johan Pena single drove in Brett McKinnon to make it 3-2 before
Liam Stott’s RBI single with one out scored Owen Carey with the game-tying run.
Pinkerton (19-5) looked like it might pull out the victory when Jayden Hamilton was thrown out at the plate on the same play that scored McKinnon. That left runners on first and second with one out, but each of the next three Londonderry batters reached base.
It was the 300th career victory for Londonderry coach Brent Demas, who has guided the Londonderry program for the last 19 seasons. Demas was not allowed to coach in Londonderry’s first two tournament games because he was given a two-game suspension after being ejected from his team’s final regular season game.
“When Jayden gets thrown out, that was a little tough to see, but they made a great play,” Demas said. “Even though they got the out, I thought that changed the momentum in our favor. The guys really started believing.”
Pinkerton starting pitcher Casey Watson limited Londonderry to four hits and struck out seven in seven innings. He was pulled after 80 pitches, however, and reliever Leo Boucher struggled in the eighth. Boucher pitched six no-hit innings in Pinkerton’s quarterfinal-round victory over Portsmouth.
Jones’s game-winning hit came against sophomore Michael Cioffi, who replaced Boucher following Stott’s single.
“We had faith in Casey,” Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said. “He showed up and pitched very well for us. Casey still looked good (after seven), but Leo has been solid for us out of the bullpen all year. I don’t think Londonderry killed the ball all over the ballpark (in the eighth inning), they just found holes.”
Michael Crowley got the win for recording the final two outs in the top of the eighth. Londonderry starter Connor Fennell gave up three runs on nine hits. He struck out seven.
Cole Yennaco, Lorenzo Corsetto and Matthew Barbuto each had two hits for the Astros. Hamilton and Pena each had a two-hit game for the Lancers.
The game was tied, 1-1, until Yennaco’s RBI double in the top of the eighth inning gave the Astros a 2-1 lead. Cyle Archer followed with an RBI single that drove in Yennaco to make it 3-1.
Londonderry took a 1-0 lead in the first when Kevin Rourke’s single drove in Hamilton from third. Pinkerton tied the game in the fourth on a two-out single from pinch-hitter Josh Jones that scored Elijah Sharp from second.
The Lancers beat the Astros 3-2 in the regular season this year.
“The two teams were even the whole game,” Demas said. “When they went up two I thought, ‘Man, this is going to take a miracle.’ (Pinkerton) played really well. We’re lucky to come out of here with a win.