Shrine

Turnovers proved to be a factor in Vermont’s 28-6 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday in the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game at Castleton (Vermont) University.

The Green Mountain boys, who did not turn the ball over, recovered a fumble and intercepted two passes — one a 73-yard pick-six by Tanner Robbins (Essex) with 2.7 seconds remaining in the first half — to break a series losing streak dating back to 2018. Vermont’s Greg Balch (Windsor), who coached Saturday’s victory, also coached the team in 2018.