Turnovers proved to be a factor in Vermont’s 28-6 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday in the 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl game at Castleton (Vermont) University.
The Green Mountain boys, who did not turn the ball over, recovered a fumble and intercepted two passes — one a 73-yard pick-six by Tanner Robbins (Essex) with 2.7 seconds remaining in the first half — to break a series losing streak dating back to 2018. Vermont’s Greg Balch (Windsor), who coached Saturday’s victory, also coached the team in 2018.
Vermont quarterback Quinn Murphy (St. Johnsbury) scored a pair of touchdowns, on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and a 9-yard run early in the fourth.
The victors put the game away midway through the fourth quarter on perfectly executed hook-and-ladder play. Vermont’s other QB, Max Destito (Champlain Valley), completed a 5-yard pass to Caleb Levasseur (Colchester), who pitched back to Tristan Evans (Brattleboro) along the sideline, and Evans took it the remaining 63 yards untouched.
New Hampshire. coached by Plymouth Regional’s Chris Sanborn, scored first, taking advantage of a bad snap on a Vermont punt attempt to gain possession at the 9-yard line. Three plays later, Bow’s Ryan Lover scored on a 1-yard run.
Londonderry’s Anthony Amaro led New Hampshire’s offense with nine carries for 25 yards and a 14-yard reception from quarterback Zack Doward (Concord).
The Lancers’ Jack Drabik led New Hampshire’s tacklers with eight.
Manchester West’s Taylor Gallant contributed a 31-yard punt return for New Hampshire.