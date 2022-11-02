Hollis-Brookline and Bedford are in a familiar place this weekend: in the championship match of the NHIAA Division I girls volleyball tournament.
The Cavaliers and two-time defending champion Bulldogs earned their way to the final with semifinal victories on Tuesday night. Bedford swept Exeter, three games to none, while Hollis-Brookline ousted Londonderry, 3-1, by scores of 21-25, 25-10, 25-18 and 25-15.
The Cavs and Bulldogs will be meeting in the final for a third straight year.
Hollis-Brookline (18-2) received contributions from Cheyenne Colbert (20 kills, three aces), Abbie Hoffpauir (eight kills, three blocks), Sophie Jordan (33 assists), Malaya Colena (13 digs) and Maia Schneider (11 digs).
The Division I final is set for 10 a.m. at Pinkerton Academy, part of a tripleheader of state finals. The Division II final is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the Division III matchup set for noon.
In Division III, Mascenic was playing Inter-Lakes, Somersworth facing Newfound in Wednesday night’s semifinals.
The Division II semis are set for Thursday night at Pinkerton. Coe-Brown meets John Stark at 5 p.m., followed by Oyster River and Campbell. The Cougars advanced with a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over St. Thomas (23-25, 25-22, 4-25, 25-20, 16-14) that was led by Natalie Cloutier (two aces, 12 kills, three digs, one block), Madison Bruner (10 kills, two digs, four blocks), Kristina Castellano (two aces, seven kills), Leann Ramos (13 digs) and Sofia McPherson (26 assists).