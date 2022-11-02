Hollis-Brookline and Bedford are in a familiar place this weekend: in the championship match of the NHIAA Division I girls volleyball tournament.

The Cavaliers and two-time defending champion Bulldogs earned their way to the final with semifinal victories on Tuesday night. Bedford swept Exeter, three games to none, while Hollis-Brookline ousted Londonderry, 3-1, by scores of 21-25, 25-10, 25-18 and 25-15.