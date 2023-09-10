Central/Goffstown football

Goffstown's Will Patenaude is taken down by Central's Jayman Jones in the first quarter of Central's 18-12 win Saturday night.

 Dan Doyon

GOFFSTOWN -- It had been a long wait to get back on the field for the Manchester Central football team following last week’s season-opening 44-7 loss to Alvirne, a wait that was extended with a postponement of Friday’s originally scheduled contest against Goffstown High School due to thunder and lightning.

Weather issues reappeared Saturday night to disrupt the game in the fourth quarter, but Central made sure a much-needed rebound win didn’t slip away.