GOFFSTOWN -- It had been a long wait to get back on the field for the Manchester Central football team following last week’s season-opening 44-7 loss to Alvirne, a wait that was extended with a postponement of Friday’s originally scheduled contest against Goffstown High School due to thunder and lightning.
Weather issues reappeared Saturday night to disrupt the game in the fourth quarter, but Central made sure a much-needed rebound win didn’t slip away.
Leading 12-6 when play stopped with 7:46 left in regulation, Central came back 40 minutes later and finished the Grizzlies for an 18-12 Division I victory. Ethan Cenesca provided the game-winning margin for Central (1-1) by returning an interception of Goffstown backup quarterback Tyler Simard 40 yards for a touchdown.
“They kept running screens, I bit on it, I wanted to win the game and I got it,” Cenesca said. “We kept stretching (during the delay), we were hyped and we were still locked in because we knew we could’ve still lost this game. But we came back out strong.”
Simard was forced into action after Goffstown starting quarterback Jay Pares left the game late in the first quarter. Pares completed two passes for 40 yards as part of a 21-play opening drive for that was heavily derailed by penalties and ended at Central’s 16-yard line early in the second quarter.
The biggest highlight for Simard (2-for-9, two interceptions) came too late when his 62-yard completion to Will Patenenaude set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Patenaude to bring Goffstown within 18-12 with 46 seconds remaining. Goffstown (1-1) couldn’t recover the ensuing onsides kick.
“It feels great, the kids worked really, really hard, so it was nice to see them get rewarded,” Central coach Ryan Ray said. “It was a very hard hitting game, and both teams played really hard. We were lucky enough to make a few more plays than they did. We needed a win. We needed the victory tonight.”
The game was scoreless until both special teams units broke the seal on back-to-back plays, beginning when Central’s Tristan Benner scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 13 yards for a touchdown. Goffstown’s Gavin Philbrook countered by returning the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a score to tie the game at 6-6 with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
Goffstown was plagued by penalties all night, which included a personal foul on a punt that gave Central the ball at Goffstown’s 25. Central’s Wyatt Fougere took the next play 22 yards to set up Liam King’s 3-yard touchdown run that gave Central a 12-6 lead with 9:17 left in the fourth.
Goffstown began the season with a 33-20 win over Nashua South to break the program’s 11-game losing streak. Billy Schmidt led the Grizzlies offensively on Saturday with 71 rushing yards on 20 carries.
“Our kids battled, but ultimately it's on me because I didn’t have us ready to go tonight to compete at that level against Central,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said. “We got undisciplined at times, lost our composure and again, that’s ultimately on me.”
Central’s Trevor Wong (11 carries, 73 yards) was happy with how his team responded from last week’s loss and to a week of lost practices because of the heat.
“It was a hard-fought game and we didn’t have a full week of practice due to the heat, so we worked through that adversity and got the win,” Wong said. “We’re going to try to keep this momentum going for us next week and just keep playing football.”