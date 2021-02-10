Neither goal was the game-winner but Liam Walsh’s two quick first-period tallies gave the Exeter High School boys hockey team the momentum it needed to secure a 4-2 Division I victory over Bedford Wednesday at The Rinks at Exeter.
Exeter (5-1) also defeated Bedford, 5-2, on the road last Saturday. Bedford is 5-2 on the season.
Walsh, a senior forward and captain, scored each of the game’s first two goals over the opening four minutes on his way to a three-point performance.
“Us getting the early two goals there kind of gave us confidence like, ‘Let’s keep going, don’t sit back,’” Exeter coach Paul DiMarino said. “I think they (Bedford) fully expected they’d be the first ones to score. It gave us a little bit more of a jump and allowed us to feel more confident the rest of the game.”
Sophomore Ty Robinson, who assisted on both of Walsh’s tallies, also logged a pair of goals for the Blue Hawks. Walsh assisted on Robinson’s first goal, which built a 3-1 Exeter advantage with 6:30 remaining in the second period. Robinson also notched an empty-netter with 15 seconds left.
Bedford senior forward and captain Brady Burke jammed a power-play goal past Exeter junior goalie Henry Fraser (29 saves) from the crease with 7:29 remaining to again pull the Bulldogs within a goal. Burke also trimmed the Blue Hawks’ lead to 2-1 with 2:56 left in the first period, when he scored shortly after a Bedford offensive-zone faceoff win.
Shea Guimont made 19 saves, Derek Greer logged two assists and Quinlan Kerr also had a helper for Bedford.
The Blue Hawks will face another one of Division I’s top teams when they host Concord on Friday. The Crimson Tide were 5-1 entering their game against Trinity of Manchester on Wednesday.
“We play as tough a schedule as possible to try to get ready for the postseason,” DiMarino said. “We want to play in close games.”