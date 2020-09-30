Jenna Madigan had three goals, two off of corners with the initial shot from Izzy Augusta, and Skylar Hamilton added two goals and two assists as the Londonderry High field hockey team beat Salem 6-2 on Wednesday. Emily Cowette scored on a penalty stroke, and Kathryn Martin had five saves for the Lancers.
Nashua South 0, Pinkerton 0: Courtney Tello made 45 saves as the Panthers earned a tie. Soleil Dubois, Ruthy Mosley and Olivia Laro played well for South.
Boys soccer
Hanover 3, Stevens 0: On Tuesday, the Marauders outshot Stevens 46-2 and improved to 3-0. Dylan Kotlowitz, Henry Aspinwall and Eric Ringer scored for Hanover. Sophomore Ty Nolon made a spectacular save on Brady Moote, his only one, to earn his first career shutout. Stevens’ Cooper Moote was great in goal, collecting 18 saves.
Girls soccer
Trinity 5, West 1: Colby Guinta, Lauren Riley, Devan Booth and Dakoda Correia scored for the Pioneers (4-2), who host Central next Tuesday on senior night.
Belmont 2, Plymouth 1: Megan Metivier scored for Plymouth, which received solid goalkeeping from Aaralyn Scroggins and Izzy Rossner. Great play for Plymouth came from Sam Meier, Sumaj Billin and Rory Sutherland.
Girls volleyball
Spaulding 3, St. Thomas 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-19): For the Raiders, April Beatty had nine kills, Haleigh Gullison added six kills and Grace Beaulieu had 22 assists.
Golf
Bedford 197, Pinkerton 205, Londonderry 231: At Manchester CC, Max Lukeman (37) led Pinkerton (9-2).