Sam Meier scored twice in the first half, sparking the Plymouth girls soccer team past Inter-Lakes 6-0 on Wednesday.
Nina Vermeersch, Jordan Levesque, Megan Metivier and Kelly Daugherty also scored for the Bobcats, who received a combined shutout from Izzy Rossner and Aaralyn Scroggins.
Central 4, Trinity 0: On Tuesday, Lauren Bouthot and Erin Flurey scored two goals apiece. Bouthot’s strikes came just two minutes apart, in the 25th and 28th minute of the first half. Flurey’s goals came at 36 and 39 minutes.
Bedford 5, Memorial 0: On Tuesday, Lana Morris notched the hat trick to lead the Bulldogs. Grace Crowder and Avery Manni also scored.
Windham 3, Pinkerton 3: On Tuesday, Reagan Murray scored three goals for Windham while Macy Graves had a pair of scores for Pinkerton as the teams settled for a tie. Lauren Brooks, Kate Burzlaff and Chloe Weeks had assists for Windham (0-2-1) while Jess Thibodeau made eight saves for Windham. For Pinkerton (3-1-1), Chayse Dube scored a goal while Sam Franks, Emily Hood and Adria Forand notched assists. Lindsay Blum had six saves in the Astros’ net.
Dover 5, Winnacunnet 1: On Tuesday, Megan Lancaster tallied a hat trick and added an assist to pace the Green Wave. Maggie Parker and Joci Faasen also scored for Dover (3-2), which received assists from Abbie Kozlowski (2), Zoe Wisniewski and Giana Lopez. Brenna Bushe scored the lone goal for Winnacunnet, assisted by Abby McDonald.
Girls volleyball
Hollis/Brookline 3, Merrimack 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-13): The Cavaliers remained unbeaten (4-0) thanks to efforts by Hanna Close (eight kills), Megahn Coutu (six kills, three aces), Angelina Leonard (five aces, 21 assists), Emily Sartell (four aces, seven digs), Jessica Cooper (three aces, five digs) and Annette Schlunk (three aces).
Salem 3, Merrimack 2: On Tuesday, Lily Petrocelli had four kills and four blocks, Lindsey Hui had 16 digs, Joselyn Fowler added six digs and senior setter Isabella Smith registered 26 assists, seven aces and five kills.
Field hockeyMerrimack 2, Salem 0: On Tuesday, Kaleigh Daddona and Erin Knauer each scored a goal to lift the Tomahawks. Goalkeeper Natalia Gonzalez made one save in the Tomahawks’ net while Daddona and Chloe Kapsambelis had assists.
Plymouth 4, Laconia 1: On Tuesday, Ashley Bennett scored three goals and Rylei Keefe added another to lift the Bobcats. Holly Hoyt added an assist for Plymouth.
Boys soccerBedford 3, Memorial 0: On Tuesday, Aaron Kaczor, Jacob Beaudin and James Poschmann scored for Bedford, which got a two-save shutout from Zach Dion.
Londonderry 4, Timberland 0: On Tuesday, the Lancers improved to 5-0, getting goals from four players: Matt Misiaszek, Anthony Ramy, Hunter Smith and Aidan Dennis. Smith added two assists. T.J. Cote and Steven Swiderski combined on the shutout.
Windham 4, Pinkerton 1: On Tuesday, Adam Freiburger scored the lone goal for the Astros, assisted by Jake Spezzaferri.
Central 5, Trinity 2: On Tuesday at Gill Stadium, Sam Latona had the hat trick and Rahul Drupka added two goals as the Little Green remained unbeaten. Nate Meeker scored both Trinity goals, and Pioneers goalie Anthony DiZillo had a strong game.