Kaitlyn West scored twice and Soleil Dubois and Amy Marison also scored as the Nashua South field hockey team blanked rival Nashua North 4-0 on Wednesday.
Mascoma Valley 2, Newport 0: Morgan Towne and Natalie Poitras scored goals to lift the Mascoma Valley field hockey team past Newport on Wednesday in Canaan.
Gilford 8, Laconia 0 (Tues.): Allison Carr, Lexi Shute and Aly Pichette each scored a pair of goals in Gilford’s win over Laconia. Shea Brown and Taryn Fountain also scored for the Eagles.
John Stark 5 Pembroke 0 (Tues.): Gracie Bolduc notched two goals and two assists, Delaney Forrestall added two goals and an assist, and Isabella Pelletier scored her first career goal for the Generals.
Goffstown 1, Merrimack 1, OT (Tues.): The Grizzlies’ Grace Taylor scored off a corner in the first quarter, the Tomahawks’ Paige Rivet scored in the third quarter and the teams battled through a scoreless fourth quarter and overtime.
Girls’ soccer
Pinkerton 2, Londonderry 0 (Tues.): Allison Lamphere and Sofia Crnilovic, from Chayse Dube, scored for the Astros, who outshot the Lancers 12-7. Pinkerton goalkeeper Lindsay Blum made five saves, to eight for Londonderry’s Julia Soucy.
Bishop Guertin 4, Merrimack 0: Alexis Best, Lucy Cote and Siobhan McMakin played well for Merrimack, and Tomahawks goalie Molly Perkins had six saves.
Plymouth 6, Kennett 1 (Tues.): Sam Meier notched a hat trick and teammates Nina Vermeersch, Rory Sutherland and Jordan Levesque added tallies. Sumaj Billin, Megan Metivier, Sophie Markey and Maggie Boyd also starred for the Bobcats.
Volleyball
Bishop Guertin 3, Merrimack 0 (25-16, 25-21, 30-28): On Tuesday, Madison Keating had eight dig and four aces, Meghan Stack added 10 kills and four blocks, Caroline Sullivan had 21 assists and Emma Charron notched 15 digs for the winners. For the Tomahawks, Isabella Smith had four kills, five digs and four assists, Haley Smethurst had two kills and six digs, and Lily Petrocilli had two kills, seven digs, and two blocks.