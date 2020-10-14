Nathan Meeker assisted the tying goal by Nate Shipman then scored the winner as Trinity rallied to edge Bishop Guertin 2-1 in soccer on Wednesday in Manchester.
The win enabled the Pioneers to sweep BG this week after winning 2-0 on Monday night at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
Zachary Morris scored for BG, off a corner kick. Trinity goalie Anthony DiZillo made four saves, to five for the Cardinals’ Pranav Maruaha.
Manchester Central 4, Goffstown 0: In Goffstown, Junior Mawete scored two goals, and Sam Latona and Joe Tedesco had one each. Cedric Isho had two assists. David Hood notched the shutout in goal.
Girls soccerPlymouth 6, Newfound 0: In Plymouth, the Bobcats received goals from Jordan Levesque, Megan Metivier, Sam Meier, Cierra Moore, Tara Smoker and Sumaj Billin, and got a combined shutout from Izzy Rosner and Aaralyn Scroggins.
Field hockey
Concord 3, Bedford 1: The Crimson Tide received goals from Andie Reed, Emma Beaujouan and Kait McKinnon to finish unbeaten during the regular season.
Goffstown 1, Central/West 0: Makayla Strickulis converted a feed from Leah Beerden in the third quarter to left the Grizzlies. Jaiden Lacerte (one save) and Maddie Sage (two saves) combined on the shutout. Megan Diers had four saves for Central.