Nate Shipman had three goals and two assists, and teammate Colin McHugh added two goals and an assist as the Trinity High boys soccer team beat Mascenic 7-1 in a state Division III tournament game on Wednesday in New Ipswich.
Eamon LaPalme and Santi Avendano added goals and goalkeeper Anthony DiZillo made four saves as the Pioneers advanced to a quarterfinal game on Saturday. Matt Swanson scored for the Vikings.
Hanover 2, Concord 1: Senior Henry Aspinwall scored on a breakaway with less than three minutes to play to lift the Marauders in the first round of the Division I state tournament. Hanover hosts Bedford in a quarterfinal Saturday at 2 p.m. Concord’s Jacque Tunguru scored early, but the Marauders tied the game at 1-1 at 21:15 on Oscar Miller’s goal. The teams battled to a second-half stalemate until Murphy Hunt slid a through-ball for Aspinwall, who raced ahead of the defense and slotted home his team-leading sixth goal of the year. CJ Wheelan made three saves for Hanover and Abbas Abdulrahman had six saves for Concord.
Manchester Central 5, Londonderry 0: At Gill Stadium, the Little Green broke from a close game and advanced to a quarterfinal Saturday against Windham. Sam Latona, Junior Mawete, Gavin Lins and Ali Alzawar scored for Central.
Lebanon 1, John Stark 0: In Weare, Ryan Oliveira scored in the 57th minute to lift the visitors in the Division II tournament game. Griffin Auch started the play with a serve into the box to Robert de la Cruz, who laid it off to Oliveira, who split two defenders and scored from 10 yards out. Ryan Tanski and Colbie Delisle combined on the shutout. Generals goalkeeper Daniel Hilyard was superb, making eight saves.
Souhegan 3, Pelham 2: Ethan Ramm, Miles Drum and Alex Lin scored consecutive goals as the Sabers overcame a 1-0 deficit then held on for the Division II tournament win. Goalkeeper Jake Morrisette made six saves for the win. Hadley Erl and Alex Gagnon (penalty kick) scored for the Pythons, who received 12 saves from Greg Nicolls.
Hopkinton 6, Winnisquam 0: Quinn Whitehead scored twice, and Ryan Graham, Rory Campbell, Ian Heck and Spencer Burdette (penalty kick) added goals as the Hawks advanced in the Division III tournament. Aidan Burns made two saves for the shutout.
Field hockey
Berlin 1, Gilford 0: The hosts scored with less than two minutes left in the Division III semifinal game. Gilford seniors Taryn Fountain, Allison Carr and Ashley Hart played well.