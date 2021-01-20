Royce Williams poured in 27 points, leading Trinity to a 59-55 victory over Goffstown on Wednesday night in Division I boys basketball.
Tyler Bike added seven points for the Pioneers in their opener. Aiden O'Connell scored 17 points, Mason Blondeau 13 for the Grizzlies (1-1).
Boys basketball
Central 57, Memorial 39 (Tuesday)
Central (1-0): Baril Mawo, 13 points; Alex Montanez 12.
Memorial (0-1): Tyler Lavallee, 11 points; Deng Luwal, 9 points.
Sanborn 72, Coe-Brown 69, 2 OTs
Sanborn (2-0): Jared Khalil, 25 points.
Coe-Brown: Keegan Paradis, 20 points.
Note: Sanborn rallied from a 17-point deficit, then won in double overtime on a free throw by Khalil and two by Bush.
Girls hockey
Bishop Guertin 9, Brady-Trinity-West 2
BG (3-0): Jenna Lynch, 4 goals, 1 assist; Julie McGloughlin 2goals, Lindsey Hult, 1 goal, 1 assist; Kathryn Simpson, Tessa Wilkie, 1 goal each.
Boys hockey
Bedford 2, Windham 1, OT
Bedford: Andrew Johnson, 1 goal; Tim Purcell, 1 goal (shorthanded, in overtime).
Windham: Charlie Breen, 1 goal.
Girls basketball
Merrimack 54, Alvirne 44 (Tuesday)
Merrimack (2-0): Gillian Waller, 16 points; Lilli Dabillis, 13; Emma Valluzzi, 8 points, 3s teals and 5 assists; Keira Bike, 8 points, 4 steals.
Alvirne (0-2): Paige McKinley, 19 points.
Bedford 59, Concord 42 (Tuesday)
Bedford: Catherine Penick, 16 points; Lana McCarthy, 14 points; Isabella King, 13 points.
Concord: Elizabeth Blinn, 15 points; Ava Woodman, 13 points.