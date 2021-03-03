Josh Billows scored 1:32 into overtime, giving Bow a 4-3 victory over Bishop Brady in a Division I first-round tournament hockey game on Wednesday. Billy Smethurst, Aiden LeBrecque and Dominic Jurcins also scored for the Falcons, and freshman goalie Mason Marque played well.
Bishop Guertin 11, Nashua South/Pelham 0
BG: Hayden Shattuck, 2 goals; Sean Kelley, Avery Abbott, Derek Amaral, Cam Avery, Mike Kiely, Ryan Kelley, Colin Ferguson, Cosmo Siano, Quinn Cepiel, 1g each.
Merrimack 8, Alvirne/Milford 0
Merrimack: Evan Roy, 3 goals, 1 assist; Eliot Medlock, 2g, 2a; Dylan Sadowski, 2g; Braydon Guagliemi, 1g.
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 4, Exeter 0 (Tues.)
STA/W/D: Ellie Karatzas, goal; Memphis Brown, 1g each; Payton Fleury, 2g; McKenzie Wessling, 2a; Diana Piviritto, 14 saves.
Exeter: Zoe Greene, 61 saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division IV tournament
Holy Family 66, Hinsdale 44
Holy Family: Karl Yonkeu 20 pts, Yann Yonkeu 16 pts, 15 rebounds
Hinsdale: Brayden Eastman, 16 points.
Note: Holy Family advances to play a quarterfinal game at Mount Royal on Saturday.