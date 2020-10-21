BEDFORD — Everything is starting to come together for Concord field hockey.
In the Crimson Tide’s opening-round playoff game against Bedford, Kaitlyn McKinnon scored midway through the second quarter, and it held up to carry Concord to a 1-0 win over the Bulldogs.
The Crimson Tide completed an unbeaten regular season with two wins over the Bulldogs and the win on Wednesday advanced them to the next round, which will be Saturday.
Despite the early goal, it was a defensive performance that carried the Crimson Tide to victory, which hadn’t been the case this season.
Concord outscored its regular season opponents 28-2, with the lone blemish being a 1-1 draw with Goffstown. Concord beat Bedford 2-0 and 3-1 to complete the regular season.
Someone who was an anchor in Wednesday’s defensive performance, as well as in the midfield, was senior Maria Armaganian. She helped anchor a unit that successfully defended 10 penalty corners by the Bulldogs, including a pair after the final horn of the third quarter.
“We work on corners all the time in practice so it’s something that we’re comfortable with,” Armaganian said. “We know to come out hard, go right to the ball, clear it to the sides. We work on clearing it out all the time. It was a lot to handle, but we did it.”
Armaganian is one of the veteran leaders on an experienced squad. Twelve of the 17 players on the team are juniors or seniors. Last season’s run to the state title game was the program’s first appearance in a final since claiming the trophy in 2004.
For coach Andrew Briers, having seniors that have been through the grind has helped provide stability throughout the season and keep the Crimson Tide in the hunt for the championship.
“They’re a really good group,” Briers said. “I don’t tell them enough, really. If there’s a change in planning they’re fine with it. They’re just happy to play hockey with each other. I think that energy to be able to play has willed them on this year.”
One of those talented players that has gone under the radar is junior goalie Rhyden Wheldon. Wheldon, who also plays club field hockey in the offseason, made four saves on Wednesday.
“Because the outfield players have played so well this year, she hasn’t had to make many stops,” Briers said. “She never has to make 30 saves a game. She often gets missed in games. She’s a terrific keeper. Her home is on turf. When she’s on turf you can really see her skills on display.”
Central/West 5, Memorial 0: Abby Heath scored twice, and Catherine Jones, Grace Mayhew and Ava Demers added goals as Central/West advanced to play Concord. Chloe Gilroy made one save for the shutout. Carly Dedrick made 13 stops for Memorial.
Girls soccer
Plymouth 4, Moultonborough 2: In Plymouth, Megan Metivier had a hat trick and Sam Meier added a goal as Plymouth beat Moultonborough.
Merrimack 2, Alvirne 1: Kailey Dillon scored twice for the Tomahawks, both times assisted by Cara Sullivan. Goalie Emily Theriault had six saves for Merrimack.
Londonderry 7, Nashua North: 5: On Tuesday, Ashley Manor scored four goals in 20 minutes as the Lancers rallied from a 5-1 second-half deficit to beat the Titans. Mia Stowell scored twice and Paige Wagner also scored for the Lancers (5-4). Ari Dumaine had a hat trick and Emilee DeLeo added a pair of goals for North (3-3). The teams play again today at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
Boys soccer
Bedford 3, Souhegan 1: In Amherst, Matt Flannagan scored two goals and Gavin Diaz added one for the Bulldogs, who received five saves from Zachary Dion. Jake Morrissette made 12 saves and Chris Weeden scored the goal for Souhegan.
Volleyball
Merrimack 3, Alvirne 1 (25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17): For Merrimack, Lily Petrocelli had five blocks, Grace Lawton notched six kills and one block, Lindsey Hui had 14 digs and six aces and senior setter Isabella Smith added 15 assists.
Nashua South 3, Bishop Guertin 0: The Panthers prevailed by scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-16. Meghan Stack had four kills and Emma Charron contributed 10 digs for the Cardinals.