Results received at the Union Leader (schoolsports@unionleader.com)
GIRLS TENNIS
Goffstown 9, Manchester West 0
Arielle Korn G def Helena Jackson 8-0; Kenna Piecuch G def Kailia Thomas 8-0; Hannah Laidlaw G def Ella Hanson 8-1; Sophie Perron G def Kyleigh Pierce 8-1; Molly Phillips-Morgrage G def Nevaeh Spears 8-6; Holly Chamberlin G def Alex Mejia Vega 8-0
Korn/Piecuch G def Jackson/Hanson 8-0; Laidlaw/Perron G def Thomas/Pierce 8-2; Phillips-Morgrage/Chamberlin G def Spears/Mejia Vega 8-1
Plymouth 6, Inter-Lakes 3
Julia Pendergast (IL) def Jenna Benoit 8-1; Rianna Harris (P) def Ruby Preisendorfer 8-1; Sophia Inwood (P) def Marissa Anastasio 8-1; Laura Cove (IL) def Abey Gordon 8-1; Samantha Sanborn (P) def Jen Madigan 8-0; Kerry Tole (P) def Addie Harper 8-0
Pendergast/Preisendorfer (IL) def Benoit/Harris 8-5; Emma Smith/Inwood (P) def Anastasio/Cove 8-5; Gordon/Sanborn (P) def Madigan/Harper 8-0
Central 9, Londonderry 0
Emily Leclerc (C) d. L. Bowen 8-1; Megan Haddad (C) d. C. Brown 8-2; Emily Hobausz (C) d. S. Kim 8-0; Emma Blaisdell (C) d. J. Mazzola 8-0; Natalie Friedland (C) d. A. Iaronis 8-0; Nevaeh Marineau (C) d. M. Valentin 8-1.
Leclerc/Haddad (C) d. Bowen/Kim (L) 8-0; Hobausz/Friedland (C) d. Brown/ Mazzola 8-1; Tess Beckman/Lauren Bouthot (C) d. Iaconis/Valentin 8-2.
BOYS TENNIS
BG 9, Spaulding 0
Dean Liakos (BG) def. Nick Gagnon 8-4; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Cam Brooch 8-5; Ryan Wallat (BG) def. Anthony Debellis 8-0; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. Ben McGeehan 8-0; Sean Cairns (BG) def. DeAndee Rawls 8-1; Will Moynihan (BG) def. Jackson Emrich 8-1.
Liakos/Bombara (BG) def. Gagnon/Brochu 8-4; Wallat/Prasad (BG) def. McGeehan/Rawls 8-0; Cairns/Moynihan (BG) def. Emrich/Owen Martell 8-6.
BASEBALL
Merrimack 7, Windham 1
Merrimack: Aiden Ponder, double, single; Eliot Medlock, 1 H, 2 RBIs; Medlock, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks.
Trinity 8, Timberlane 4
Trinity: Tyler Nolan, WP, 5 IP, 3 H; Logan Whitney, 2 IP, 3 Ks; Sean Kuhlhoff, Tyson Whittaker, Peyton St. John, Ethan Chow, Jordan Joyal , 2 hits each.
Timberlane: Zach Diamond, triple, run.
BG 11, Spaulding 0
BG: Evan Kaplo, 3-hitter, 10K, 1 BB; Kaplo, double, single, 2 runs scored; Max Riorda, 3-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Brandon Metivier, 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Ryan Haskell, 2-for-3.
Goffstown 7, Nashua North 4
Goffstown: Ryan Strand 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs; Hujsak, 3-run homer, winning pitcher; Braeden Lambert, 2 singles.
Concord 12, Alvirne 5
Concord: Reynolds, Fennelly, Wachter, homers; Wachter, McGonigle, doubles: Drewes, 3 singles.
Alvirne: Dufour, 2 hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Timberlane 13, ConVal 4
Timberlane: Braidon Bowman, 2G, 1A; Ethan Gerry, 5G,4A; Eric George, 6G,1A; Brady Marston, 6 saves.
Trinity 15, Stevens 0
Trinity: Jack Socha 2 G 2 A; Tyler Manning 3 G; Andrew Overy 2 G, 2 A; Austin Pepin 3 G; Sam Baker 1 G, 1 A; Gage Dyche 2 G; Finn McDonough, Nick Guerra, 1G each;; Chase Hunt, shutout, 9 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Campbell 18, Kearsarge 17, 2 OTs
Campbell: Bailey Bourque, 5G, 3A; Tian Boyson, Kristina Castellano, 4G each; Castellano, GWG in OT; Rania Chaudhry, 9 saves.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Guertin 5, Spaulding 3
BG: Meghan Davey, 7 IP; Maddy Bowen, 3-run HR; Torey Hart, 2 hits, 2 runs.
Exeter 18, Nashua South 1
Exeter (2-0): Annie Christiana, 3 hits, 3 runs and 3 RBIs; Summer Leclerc, 2 hits, 2 runs, RBI; Mack Ducharme, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Kristen Bickford, hit, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Dejah Rondeau, hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Leclerc, WP, 3 IP; 2H, 2 BB, 1R, 5 Ks; Edy Crawford, 2 IP, 5 K, 2 H, 0 R.
Campbell 1, Conant 0
Campbell: Catherine Carignan, 7IP, 10 Ks; Leann Ramos, RBI single.