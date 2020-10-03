Football Scoreboard
Friday
Goffstown 35, Alvirne 6
Bedford 35, Central 14
Memorial 34, Concord 13
Dover 7, Exeter 6
Fall Mountain 34, Mascoma 32
Lebanon 7, Newport 6
Hillsboro-Deering 28, Merrimack Valley 7
Milford 26, Hollis-Brookline 24
Monadnock 44, Laconia 8
Pelham 40, Campbell 0
Pinkerton 33, Nashua South 7
Winnacunnet 14, Portsmouth 7
Spaulding 32, St. Thomas 20
Hanover 32, Stevens 13
Timberlane 42, Sanborn 14
Saturday
Trinity 20, West 8
Londonderry 16, Salem 0
Bow 54, John Stark 6
Inter-Lakes 46, Franklin 0
Gilford 53, Kingswood 0
Pembroke 49, Bishop Brady 7
Plymouth at Kennett, n.
Bishop Guertin at Souhegan, n.