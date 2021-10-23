Ryan Lover scored on touchdown runs of 6 and 40 yards, and Myles Rheinhard, Alex Boisvert and Jonathan Gancarz also scored rushing TDs to lead Bow past John Stark 45-12 in Division II football on Saturday in Weare.
Boisvert also passed 13 yards to Cole Robinson for a score. Eric Goodwin kicked a 25-yard field goal and six extra-points for the Falcons (3-3).
DIVISION I
Keene 42, Merrimack 35 (Saturday): In Keene, Jarod Rokes rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Keene evened its Division I record at 4-4. The Blackbirds outscored the Tomahawks 22-7 after halftime. Keene’s Austin Morris also ran for two TDs. Shea Goodwin scored three TDs for Merrimack (3-5).
Memorial 14, Spaulding 12 (Friday): In Rochester, Memorial erased a 12-6 deficit when quarterback Braden Hafeman tossed an 83-yard touchdown pass to Chase Burris with 9:14 to play and the Crusaders held on to collect their first victory of the season (1-5). Memorial also scored on a 9-yard pass from Hafeman to Connor McFarland. Spaulding (0-8) received two TD runs from Isaac Lapointe.
Nashua North 42, Pinkerton 41 (Thursday): In Derry, quarterback Derek Finlay scored on a 2-yard run with nine seconds to play and then added the two-point conversion as the Titans (4-4) upset the Astros (6-2). Finlay also had TD runs of 2 and 14 yards. Caden Michaud had a TD run and a TD reception for Pinkerton, which also received two TD runs from Jack Mackiernan.
Nashua South 20, Windham 14 (Friday): In Nashua, quarterback Michael Rutsein scored twice for the Purple Panthers (3-5). The Jaguars, who trailed 20-0 entering the fourth quarter, fell to 1-7.
DIVISION II
Plymouth 40, Gilford-Belmont 13 (Saturday): In Gilford, Anthony Ciotti scored twice on 1-yard runs to lead Plymouth (6-2). Isaiah Reese tossed two TD passes for Gilford-Belmont (4-3).
Milford 35, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 7: In Hopkinton, Caden Zalenski scored twice as the Spartans improved to 6-1 in Division II. Logan Barnhill, Chris Cotisfas and Harris Jones also scored for Milford. Jack Morrall rushed for 97 yards and a TD for the Redhawks (2-5).
Sanborn 20, Merrimack Valley 10 (Saturday): In Kingston, Nate Ash sparked Sanborn by returning the second-half kickoff for a TD. Ben Cardoso intercepted two passes for the Indians (3-5), who also received touchdowns from Kevin Kolodziej and Rex Butler. Merrimack Valley slipped to 1-7.
Lebanon 42, Hanover 0 (Friday): In Hanover, quarterback Jack Stone rushed for 217 yards and four TDs to help the Raiders remain undefeated (7-0). Senior Nyeoti Punni added two rushing TDs. Hanover dropped to 5-3.
Timberlane 49, Kingswood 0 (Friday): In Wolfeboro, Dan Post scored two touchdowns for Timberlane (8-0).
St. Thomas 18, Hollis/Brookline 8 (Friday): In Hollis, the Saints (7-1) stretched their Division II winning streak to seven games. The loss dropped Hollis/Brookline to 2-6.
DIVISION III
Trinity 28, Laconia 21 (Friday): In Laconia, the Sachems took the lead late in the fourth quarter, but James Thibault scored on a 1-yard run and added the two-point conversion as the Pioneers remained unbeaten (7-0). Bobby Kinsella intercepted a pass on Laconia’s final possession to seal the win. Laconia dropped to 3-4.
Campbell 15, Stevens 7 (Friday): In Claremont, the Cougars (6-2) received TDs from Scott Hershberger and Jackson Kanaley and a 35-yard field goal from Cody Khan. Stevens slipped to 3-5.
DIVISION IV
Epping-Newmarket 56, Newfound 6 (Saturday): In Epping, Josh Gahara had two touchdown receptions and returned an interception for a TD to help the Mules raise their record to 5-1. Jordan Espo added a 98-yard kickoff return for Epping/Newmarket, which can earn a home game for the Division IV playoffs by beating Somersworth next weekend.
ConVal 43, Winnisquam 13 (Friday): In Peterborough, Eric McGrath ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cougars (1-7) pick up their first victory. Wyatt Hutchinson added two TDs for ConVal, which also received a touchdown from Cody Siegel. Winnisquam fell to 0-7.
Somersworth 51, Raymond 14 (Friday): In Raymond, junior Calvin Lambert and sophomore Lukas Kelly each scored twice as Somersworth extended its winning streak to seven games. Tayshawn Sheppard, Kaden Bickford, Blayne Belanger and Jean-Marc Thelusma also scored for the Hilltoppers (7-1). Raymond (2-2) was playing its first game since Sept. 24.
Fall Mountain 36, Franklin 0 (Friday): In Langdon, Fall Mountain quarterback Luke Gay ran for a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown to help the Wildcats raise their record to 4-3. Brady Ellliott caught Gay’s TD pass. Quinn Healy and Josh Pillsbury also scored for Fall Mountain. Franklin completed its season with an 0-8 record.