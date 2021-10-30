Ryan Lover scored a pair of touchdowns, on runs covering 10 and 8 yards, and finished the season over 1,000 yards rushing in Bow’s 34-14 win over visiting Manchester West on Saturday.
Myles Rheinhardt and Chris Beddington added 5-yard TD runs and Owen Walton scored on a 25-yard pass from Alex Boisvert.
Both teams finished 4-3.
Pelham 47, Winnisquam 0: In Tilton, Ethan Demmons ran for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Pythons finished their Division III regular season unbeaten (8-0). The game was ended at halftime. Derek Muise added a 28-yard TD run, Sebastian Bahrakis a 12-run TD run, William Nicholls a 61-yard TD, and Jake Ciulla returned an interception 60 yards for a score.
Bishop Guertin 27, Windham 24: In Windham, Matt Santosuosso tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Baker on the game’s final play to give BG the victory. Windham completed its season with a 1-8 record. BG (7-2) will open the playoffs at home against Salem (6-2) on Saturday.
Souhegan 44, John Stark 8: In Weare, freshman quarterback Romy Jain passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another to help the Sabers finish the regular season with a 5-3 record. Souhegan also received two touchdowns from Mitch Hauser (one rushing, one receiving) and freshman Grant Harris returned an interception for a TD. John Stark finished 1-8.
Campbell 36, Laconia 21: In Litchfield, safety Garrett Arnold scored a defensive touchdown, returned a kick for a TD and led Campbell in tackles as the Cougars secured the No. 3 seed for next weekend’s Division III playoffs. Campbell (7-2) will play at second-seeded Trinity (7-1) in the semifinals. Laconia dropped to 4-5.
Friday
Salem 54, Merrimack 14: In Salem, Tommy Ahlers ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns on five carries as Salem (6-2) secured the No. 3 seed for the South/West bracket of the Division I playoffs. Aidan McDonald added 125 yards rushing for the Blue Devils. Merrimack quarterback Kyle Crampton passed for a touchdown and had a 6-yard TD run.
Keene 30, Nashua South 6: In Keene, Austin Morris rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Keene complete its season with a 5-4 record. South’s only TD came on Josh Campoh’s 74-yard kickoff return in the third quarter. The Panthers finished their season at 3-6.
Dover 42, Central 0: In Manchester, quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as Dover ended its season at 5-4. Lopez-Sullivan set a school record by rushing for 17 TDs this season. Central slipped to 1-6.
Winnacunnet 33, Memorial 12: In Hampton, senior Nico Zaino scored on runs of 20 and 10 yards as Winnacunnet (9-0) became the only Division I team to finish the regular season unbeaten. Memorial’s record dropped to 1-6.
Exeter 42, Concord 19: In Concord, Jake Wiberg returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to set the tone as Exeter completed the regular season with a 6-2 record. Michael Dettore also had a TD for Exeter, which will open the playoffs at Bedford. Concord finished 3-6.
Bedford 49, Spaulding 8: In Bedford, quarterback Joe Mikol was 12-of-15 passing for 169 yards and three scores as the Bulldogs finished the regular-season 7-2. On the receiving end of the TD passes were Parker Henrichon (2 yards), Andrew Grudinskas (48 yards) and Andrew Chen (11 yards). Also scoring for Bedford were Colin Chandonnet (12-yard run), Michael Erwin (11-yard run), Ledger Russell (60-yard run) and Colby Snow (kickoff return).
Sanborn 22, Plymouth 14: In Plymouth, Austin Ray and Nate Ashby each caught TD passes to help the Indians (4-5) pull off the upset. Ashby also carried the ball 15 times for 83 yards. Josh Sarette led Sanborn’s rushing attack with 101 yards on 11 attempts.
Gilford-Belmont 14, St. Thomas 10: In Dover, quarterback Isaiah Reese scored on runs of 21 yards and 25 yards as Gilford-Belmont kept its Division II playoff hopes alive. St. Thomas (7-2) received a 10-yard TD run from Liam Sullivan and a field goal from Taig Healy.
Somersworth 24, Epping-Newmarket 8: In Somersworth, Calvin Lambert scored twice and Somersworth earned a home game for next weekend’s Division IV semifinals. Somersworth (7-1) will enter the postseason on a seven-game win streak.