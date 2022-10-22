Quarterback Connor McFarland passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Manchester Memorial to a 28-27 victory over Nashua South in a Division I football game Friday night at Chabot-McDonough Field.
Martin Alisandro caught two TD passes and had an interception for Memorial (2-5).
Freshman Lucas Brown had two interceptions, including one with seven seconds left that sealed the win.
The loss dropped South to 1-7.
Exeter 31, Spaulding 7: In Exeter, quarterback Evan Pafford ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Exeter improved to 5-2. Halfback Ethan Moss gained 106 yards on 15 carries for the Blue Hawks, who led 10-0 at halftime. Moss also had three receptions for 26 yards and a TD, and kicked a 23-yard field goal. Kaiden Melendez had an 8-yard touchdown run for the Red Raiders (4-4).
Pinkerton 38, Central 14: In Derry, Jacob Albert had 147 yards rushing and Ryan Catineau ran for two TDs as the Astros, ranked No. 7 in the latest Power Poll, improved to 6-1 against NHIAA competition, 6-2 overall.
Ben Wothers scored on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Tim Hersom and Jackson Collins scored on a 3-yard run for Pinkerton, which led 31-0 early in the third quarter.
Central dropped to 1-6.
Oxford Hills 48, Portsmouth/Oyster River 13: In Portsmouth, Eli Soehren tossed four touchdown passes to help Oxford Hills of South Paris, Maine, remain unbeaten (8-0). Portsmouth/Oyster River quarterback Aidan Thomas connected with Angus Moss for a 4-yard TD pass and scored on a 3-yard run. The ClipperCats fell to 4-4 overall and 4-3 against NHIAA competition.
Salem 45, Alvirne 12: In Salem, Justice Casado ran for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass to highlight Salem’s victory. David Jacques also ran for two touchdowns for Salem (2-6 overall, 2-5 NHIAA). Zach Peters had a TD pass and a TD run for Alvirne (0-8).
Londonderry 42, Winnacunnet 6: In Hampton, Drew Heenan set No. 1 Londonderry’s all-time touchdown pass record with his two-TD, 192-yard passing night against Winnacunnet (1-7). Heenan has 27 career TD passes, surpassing Mike Currier’s previous record of 25, set in 1986.
Heenan and Michael Sampson also ran in scores for the Lancers (7-1 overall).
Londonderry’s Andrew Kullman broke a 6-6 tie with a 67-yard TD pass to Trevor Weinmann in the second quarter.
Winnacunnet opened the game’s scoring with a 1-yard, first-quarter touchdown run by Conor Fenlon.
Bedford 41, Keene 0: In Keene, Danny Black threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Logan Sfeir ran for 69 yards and two scores for No. 6 Bedford (6-2). Colby Snow caught a 69-yard TD pass while Dylan Soden and Brody Helton rushed in scores for the Bulldogs. Keene is 1-7.
Timberlane 48, Dover 42 (OT): In Plaistow, Ed DiGiulio’s TD run in overtime lifted the Owls, ranked No. 4 in the latest Union Leader Power Poll. Timberlane prevailed after holding Dover scoreless in the Green Wave’s overtime possession.
Timberlane improved to 7-1 while Dover dropped to 4-4.
DiGiulio finished with two TDs, including a 48-yard run that tied the game at 42-42 with under four minutes remaining in regulation. Timberlane QB Dom Coppeta rushed for 125 yards on 19 carries and passed for 140 yards.
Dover QB Ryder Aubin had a monster night, passing for 425 yards and five TDs and running for another.
Division II
Manchester West 21, Hollis/Brookline 6: In Manchester, Rasheed Traore and Taylor Gallant both ran in 18-yard touchdowns and Miguel Sanchez added a 59-yard scoring run for West (2-6) in the fourth quarter. Gallant rushed for 150 yards.
Both Gallant and Sanchez intercepted a pass on defense.
Brady Laub rushed for a 5-yard TD late for Hollis/Brookline (1-7).
Laconia 42, Sanborn 14: In Laconia, Drew Hosmer ran 21 times for 251 yards and four touchdowns for the Sachems (3-5). Laconia also received 87 rushing yards and 11 tackles from Alex Richardson and an interception from Kiera Boudreau.
Sanborn is 2-6.
Milford 42, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 22: In Milford, running back Chris Cotsificas and quarterback Chuck Urda each scored two touchdowns as Milford (4-4) remained in the Division II playoff hunt.
Connor McLean had the first TD of his high school career for the Spartans. H-D/H fell to 2-6.
Kennett 28, Merrimack Valley 21: In Penacook, Tyler Walcott returned a kick for a touchdown and caught a TD pass from Brody Nagel for Kennett (5-3). Matt Burke and Sean Carrier both ran in Eagles scores.
Merrimack Valley is 3-5.
Division III
Trinity 37, Fall Mountain 0: In Langdon, Jack Service threw for 150 yards and three touchdowns for Trinity (8-0). DeVohn Ellis logged his 10th touchdown catch of the season and pitched a lateral to Connor Bishop for a 65-yard punt-return for a score.
The Pioneers also received 75 rushing yards and a TD from Paul Thibault and 105 receiving yards, two sacks and an interception from Owens Aristor.
Fall Mountain is 4-4.
Campbell 45, Kearsarge 6: In North Sutton, Scott Hershberger ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for Campbell (6-2).
Kody Kham ran for 60 yards and a score and Jackson Kanaley threw for 82 yards and a TD for the Cougars. Kearsarge is 2-5.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 54, Kingswood 6: In Wolfeboro, brothers Wes and TJ Bailey combined for 259 rushing yards for Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (5-3). Bailey, a senior, ran for 138 yards and a touchdown while Wes, a sophomore, rushed for 121 yards and a score.
Freshman Wyatt Buhrman logged two TDs and an interception and Garrett Hayward also scored for the Lakers. Kingswood is 0-8.
Stevens 42, ConVal 16: In Peterborough, quarterback Tyler Christian ran for three touchdowns and had an interception as the Cardinals (5-3) built a 42-0 first-half lead. Jai-Lique Ribeiro added two rushing TDs for Stevens, and Kaden Thyne intercepted two passes.
ConVal fell to 1-7.