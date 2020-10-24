The Plymouth football team erupted for 23 points in the first quarter and never looked back to wrap up its regular season in impressive fashion, 51-18, over Gilford/Belmont on Saturday.
The visiting Bobcats (4-0) and Gilford/Belmont (3-2) will both be in the upcoming Division II playoffs.
Plymouth quarterback Cody Bannon completed all four of his passes, for 185 yards, launching a pair of long touchdown passes to Trevan Sanborn (76 yards) in the first quarter and to Cole Johnston (81 yards) in the second. Bannon also added an interception.
Plymouth running back Joe D’Ambruoso ran for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Ian Tryder ran for 41 yards and a score.
Manchester West 21, Sanborn 14: In Kingston, Edwen Rodriguez rushed for 111 yards on 11 carries, including two touchdown runs (54 yards and 1 yard). Icean Taylor ran nine times for 87 yards, including a 37-yard TD run. Defensively, Owen Strandson led the team with seven tackles, Faithful Oliver had five tackles and Taylor chipped in four tackles, a fumble recovery and the game-ending interception in the final seconds as Sanborn was driving.
Merrimack Valley 41, Kingswood 14: In Penacook, senior quarterback Noah Miller ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Pride prevailed in a Division II play-in contest. David Hartley had two fourth-quarter rushing TDs for Kingswood.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 36, John Stark 7: In a Division II play-in game, Jack Morrall had 237 all-purpose yards with a rushing touchdown, a receiving TD and three two-point conversions. Vincent Waddell played well defensively with seven solo tackles and two assisted tackles.
Friday night
Pelham 26, Laconia 0: In Laconia, Jake Herrling had touchdown runs of 20, 10 and 53 yards to help the Pythons finished an unbeaten (5-0) regular season. Herrling finished with 162 yards rushing on 12 carries. Mason Fecteau contributed a 53-yard interception return for a TD.
Lebanon 41, Hanover 0: In Hanover, the Raiders’ Cole Shambo had a rushing touchdown and a receiving TD on a screen pass, and Jack Stone had a 78-yard punt return for a score and an 18-yard TD run.
Scoreboard
FRIDAY
Play-in games
Central at Concord, canceled
Bishop Guertin 28, Keene 0
Exeter 35, Portsmouth/Oyster River 6
Regular season
Merrimack 51, Alvirne 7
Nashua South 41, Bedford 7
Winnacunnet 21, Spaulding 6
Nashua North 36, Londonderry 7
Lebanon 41, Hanover 0
Souhegan 41, Timberlane 8
Pelham 26, Laconia 0
Somersworth 29, Raymond 12
SATURDAY
Play-in games
Merrimack Valley 41, Kingswood 14
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 36, John Stark 14
Mascoma Valley 45, Newfound 8
Regular season
Trinity 36, Campbell 0
Goffstown 46, Memorial 13
Salem 26, Windham 14
West 21, Sanborn 14
Bishop Brady 42, Epping 16
Plymouth 51, Gilford/Belmont 18
Newport 53, Stevens 6
Kennett 20, St. Thomas 6
Monadnock 36, Winnisquam 6
Franklin at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough canceled
Milford at Hollis/Brookline, canceled
Bow at Pembroke, canceled