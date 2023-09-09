Football

The Timberlane Regional High School football team took the lead early in the third quarter and shut out Spaulding in the second half to earn a 27-22 NHIAA Division I victory in Plaistow on Saturday.

Spaulding (0-2) led 22-21 at halftime before Jeremy Mlocek hit Tyler Chiccino for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Owls (1-1) the lead for good.