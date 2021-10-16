Friday

Nashua South 46, Alvirne 14

Portsmouth/Oyster River 29, Dover 28

Bedford 15, Exeter 13

Londonderry 39, Keene 0

Salem 35, Nashua North 28

Merrimack 48, Windham 27

Souhegan 27, Hanover 20

Timberlane 49, Pembroke 13

Gilford/Belmont 27, Merrimack Valley 16

Pelham 41, Campbell 0

Somersworth 50, Newfound 6

Kearsarge 50, ConVal 14

Manchester West at Milford, canceled

Winnisquam at Monadnock, canceled

Saturday

Manchester Central 22, Spaulding 0

Winnacunnet 33, Goffstown 20

Concord 38, Manchester Memorial 28

Laconia 20, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 12

Hillsboro-Deering Hopk. 41, Kingswood 8

Bow 43, Hollis/Brookline 16

Saint Thomas 28, Plymouth 21

Mascoma Valley 34, Franklin 0

Newport 24, Epping-Newmarket 12

Lebanon 47, John Stark 0

Pinkerton 22, Bishop Guertin 12

Stevens at Trinity

Raymond at Newfound, canceled