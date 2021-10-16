Weekend high school football scores Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save FridayNashua South 46, Alvirne 14Portsmouth/Oyster River 29, Dover 28Bedford 15, Exeter 13Londonderry 39, Keene 0Salem 35, Nashua North 28Merrimack 48, Windham 27Souhegan 27, Hanover 20Timberlane 49, Pembroke 13Gilford/Belmont 27, Merrimack Valley 16Pelham 41, Campbell 0Somersworth 50, Newfound 6Kearsarge 50, ConVal 14Manchester West at Milford, canceledWinnisquam at Monadnock, canceledSaturdayManchester Central 22, Spaulding 0Winnacunnet 33, Goffstown 20Concord 38, Manchester Memorial 28Laconia 20, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 12Hillsboro-Deering Hopk. 41, Kingswood 8Bow 43, Hollis/Brookline 16Saint Thomas 28, Plymouth 21Mascoma Valley 34, Franklin 0Newport 24, Epping-Newmarket 12Lebanon 47, John Stark 0Pinkerton 22, Bishop Guertin 12Stevens at TrinityRaymond at Newfound, canceled Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage