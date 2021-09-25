Quarterback Icean Taylor ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, completed 4 of 12 passes for 134 yards and TD, and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead Manchester West to a 40-28 victory over Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton in Hopkinton on Saturday.
West, which beat John Stark last weekend, improved to 2-2. It’s the first time the program has won back-to-back games since 2012.
Will Mara caught Taylor’s TD pass. The Blue Knights also received a 75-yard TD pass from Miguel Sanchez to Michael McNally, and a 57-yard TD run from Taylor Gallant.
H-D/H received 92 yards rushing from running back Jack Morrall, who also caught five passes for 51 yards and a TD. The Redhawks fell to 0-3.
DIVISION I
Friday
Keene 21, Windham 14: In Keene, Windham’s final drive ended when sophomore Seamus Howard intercepted a pass deep in Keene territory to help the Blackbirds improve to 2-2.
Jarrod Rokes had two TDs for Keene which also received a 1-yard run from Austin Morris. Windham scored when Sam Dunham blocked a punt that was recovered by Joe Hero in the end zone, and on a TD pass from quarterback Billy DiPietro to Cole Peterson.
Thursday
Dover 45, Spaulding 0: In Dover, quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan scored three touchdowns in the first half as Dover raised its record to 3-1 with a victory in the state’s oldest rivalry, which dates back to 1906. Dover leads the series 70-47-8.
Lopez-Sullivan scored on runs of 1 and 11 yards, and also returned an interception for a TD. Spaulding (0-4) has yet to score this season.
DIVISION II
Timberlane 28, Plymouth 13: In Plymouth, Dom Pallaria scored three touchdowns as the Owls remained unbeaten (4-0). Timberlane’s other touchdown came on Evan Roeger’s 60-yard fumble recovery for a TD. Plymouth fell to 3-1.
Friday
Bow 29, Souhegan 26: In Amherst, Alex Boisvert (4 and 40 yards) and Ryan Lover (40 and 45) each had two touchdown runs, and Lover ran in a pair of two-point conversions for the Falcons (1-2). The loss dropped Souhegan to 2-2.
Hanover 41, John Stark 8: In Hanover, quarterback Colin Pierce tossed three touchdown passes — two to Brendan Logan — to help Hanover (4-0) remain unbeaten. Jeffrey Vidou caught Pierce’s other TD pass.
Hanover running back Seamus Murphy gained 106 yards on 13 carries. John Stark fell to 1-3.
DIVISION III
Friday
Kearsarge 34, Stevens 8: In Claremont, the Cougars collected their first victory since the 2018 season and improved to 1-2. Stevens dropped to 1-3.
Monadnock 45, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 0: In Swanzey, Ethan Jarvis ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, recorded a sack and recovered a fumble for the Huskies. Monadnock linebacker Jack Lorenz had 12 tackles and blocked a punt. I-L/M dropped to 1-3.
Laconia 34, Winnisquam 0: In Laconia, junior running back Drew Hosmer ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Sachems (2-2). Winnisquam fell to 0-4.
Thursday
Pelham 61, ConVal 6: In Pelham, Kevin Bodenrader and Tyler Katin each scored two touchdowns and the Pythons (4-0) rushed for 317 yards.
William Nichols led the rushing attack with 107 yards on eight carries. That included a 70-yard TD run.
Carder Tillman had a 2-yard TD run for ConVal (0-4).
DIVISION IV
Friday
Newport 35, Fall Mountain 0: In Langdon, Kyle Ashley ran for two TDs and passed for another to lead the Newport (4-0) offense.
Karter Pollari added a rushing touchdown and a TD catch. Ashley and Pollari each intercepted a pass as well. The loss dropped Fall Mountain’s record to 1-2.
Raymond 15, Mascoma Valley 6: In Raymond, quarterback Trey Donahue had a 32-yard run, and C.J. Ciao scored on a 62-yard run for the Rams (2-1).
Roman Farnsworth had a 10-yard TD run for Mascoma Valley (1-2).