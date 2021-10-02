Grayson Grenier, Cole Diehl and Cole Wolfinger scored goals to help Bedford past visiting Keene 3-0 in boys soccer on Friday night in
Jaxson Whitehead, Gavin Diaz and Kieffer Harding had the assists for the Bulldogs (2-7).
Londonderry 3, Portsmouth 1
Londonderry: John Baumann, goal; Corey Nolan, goal; Christian Levantovski-Correa, goal.
Portsmouth: Diego Trevino, goal.
Trinity 2, Derryfield 0
Trinity (7-3): Nate Shipman, 2 goals; Austin Peppin, Jonah Volveris, 1 assist each.
Central 3, Merrimack 1
Merrimack: Carson Papp, goal; Matt Schmitt, 10 saves.
Milford 1, Souhegan 0
Milford (9-0-1): Goran Stionic, penalty kick goal; Avery Wilson, 4 saves.
Souhegan (5-5-0): Ryan Lockitt, 10 saves.
Girls soccer
Central 4, Merrimack 4
Central: McKenna Schneiderman, Emily Hobausz, Meghan Harris, Lauren Bouthot, 1 goal each; Central rallied from 4-1 deficit.
Merrimack: Isabella Saxon, 3 goals; Cara Sullivan, 1 goal; Emma Valluzzi, Lucy Cote, Caila Scully, Alen Therrien, assist each; Molly Perkins, 5 saves.
Trinity 1, Derryfield 1
Trinity (7-0-1): Addie Bosworth, goal; Sarah Bradley, assist.
Derryfield (6-2-1):: Christine Nadeau, goal.
Windham 1, Hanover 0
Windham (5-5-1): Emily Manning, goal; Reagan Murray, assist; Amanda Call, 7 saves.
Field hockey
John Stark 1, Kingswood 0
John Stark (9-1): Maria Hagar, first career goal; Bella Pelletier, 1 assist; Gracie Bolduc, strong offensively; Helen Connor, 7 saves for her 7th shutout; Jackie O’Donnell had a huge save late in the fourth quarter.
Gilford 6, Littleton 0
Gilford (8-2): Bella Rosniak, goal, 2 assists; Olivia Kennan, 2 goals; Lexi Shute, goal, 2 assists; Aly Pichette, Emily Watson, 1 goal each.
Windham 4, Pinkerton 0
Windham: Sophia Ponzini, Ava Sanchez, Ava Pelletier, Mackenzie Suech, 1 goal each; Amy Lanouette, Cecilia Ponzini, Sanchez, 1 assist each; Annie Mitchell, 4 saves.
Pinkerton (3-6-4): Elise LeBlanc, 10 saves.
Girls volleyballHollis/Brookline 3, Timberlane 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-13)
Hollis/Brookline (9-1): Cheyenne Colbert, 7 kills, 2 aces; Lydia Daskalos, 4 kills, 3 aces; Emily Sartell, 4 aces, 1 kill; Sophia Jordan, 5 aces, 26 assists.
Pinkerton 3, Winnacunnet 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-13)
Pinkerton (7-3): Jenna Meyer, 16 service points, 2 aces; Ella Koelb, 2 aces, 7 kills, 22 assists; Lily Heywood, 2 aces, 7 kills, 22 digs; Abby Leppert, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Sierra Edgecomb, 15 digs.
Golf Dover’s Fennessy wins girls title
Dover High freshman Carys Fenessy shot a 3-under par 68 at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands to win the NHIAA girls golf individual state title on Saturday. Nashua North’s Eva Gonzales was the runner-up.
Dover 207, Spaulding 224, Merrimack 248
Top individuals: Carys Fennessy, D, 34; Kaleb O’Connor, S, 40; Sean Murphy, D, 43; Jon Dumais, D, 43; Carter Rowley, D, 43; Caleb Vinciguerra, S, 44; Catie Moe, D, 44.