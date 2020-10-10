One week after securing the program’s first ever 2-0 start, the Pembroke Academy football team defeated Merrimack Valley of Penacook, 16-7, at home in Division II play on Saturday.
The Spartans led, 3-0, at halftime and added second-half rushing touchdowns from Jack Schaefer and Nate Quinn. Schaefer, Charlie Ransom and Logan Longacre each had an interception and Deven Bourget logged a sack on defense for Pembroke.
Merrimack Valley is 1-2.
Goffstown 35, Concord 0: In Goffstown, Jarrett Henault threw three touchdown passes — two to Caden Perry and another to Will Sasso. Zach Picard added two rushing TDs for the Grizzlies (3-0). Goffstown received a combined six sacks from Uziel Mpoyo and Cooper Flanagan and an interception by Jeremy Henault. Concord is 0-3.
Bow 48, Kingswood 7: In Wolfeboro, Ryan Lover scored two rushing TDs, one from 30 yards, and five other players reached the end zone for the Falcons (3-0). Andrew Bliss (35 yards), Justin Filteau (5 yards), Evan Provost (5 yards) and Nick Aubrey (16 yards) scored on runs, and Cooper Larrabee caught a 25-yard TD pass from Alex Boisvert.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 50, John Stark 19: In Hopkinton, Jack Morrall ran for 170 yards, three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions and had three receptions for 46 yards for Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (2-1). Dylan Barrett also ran in two scores for the Redhawks. John Stark of Weare is 0-3.
Raymond 46, Bishop Brady 8: In Concord, Richy Gibby tossed four touchdown passes and ran in two more for Raymond (1-0). Kevin Bostaph, Dylan Martein, Joey Costa and Mike Mwbana each had a TD catch for the Rams. Jerome Donohue caught the lone Bishop Brady (0-3) touchdown in the first half.
Spaulding 14, Portsmouth/Oyster River 13: In Rochester on Friday, Kevin Casey scored on fourth down from half a yard out and Danny Fogarty connected with Xavier Medina for the 2-point conversion to give Spaulding a 14-7 fourth-quarter lead. Portsmouth/Oyster River (0-2) responded with a touchdown pass with about two minutes remaining but missed the point-after kick that would have tied the game. Casey scored the Raiders’ first TD on a 3-yard run and Spaulding (2-0) failed on the two-point conversion try.
Nashua South 47, Alvirne 0: In Nashua on Friday, seven Purple Panthers found the end zone. Chris Keefe connected with Connor Rowsell for a South touchdown and also made an interception on defense. Jason Compoh ran in a TD and also logged a sack on defense for the Panthers (1-2). Alvirne of Hudson is 0-3.
Hanover 44, Mascoma 8: In Hanover on Friday, Seamus Murphy rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown and also had a pick-six for the Division II Marauders, whose defense forced seven turnovers. Moe Kado ran in a 20-yard TD and had a touchdown reception, Patrick Elder returned a fumble for a score and Colin Pierce had a 15-yard TD run for Hanover (3-0).
Monadnock 20, Keene 6: In Swanzey on Friday, senior Nate Doyle connected with classmate Zion Carroll for touchdown passes of 62, 47 and 32 yards for Division III Monadnock (3-0). Division I Keene (0-1) scored its lone touchdown with about 50 seconds left on a 39-yard TD pass from Tanner Payne to Jarrod Rokes.
The game was the first between Monadnock and Keene since they met on Thanksgiving in 2017.
Boys soccer
Hanover 4, Mascoma 1: In Hanover, senior Pierce Hamlin tallied his first career goal and an assist and senior captain Nathan Subrahmanian scored his first goal of the season for the Division I Marauders (6-0). Ben Seiler scored and Connor Thompson made eight saves for Division III Mascoma (4-2).
Hollis/Brookline 2, Souhegan 0: In Hollis, the Cavaliers (3-0) scored on a Souhegan of Amherst own goal in the 31st minute and a tally by Ethan Smith in the 77th minute. Jackson Koopman made two saves for Hollis/Brookline. Ryan Lockitt made seven stops for Souhegan (0-3-1).
Girls soccer
Salem 2, Merrimack 1: In Merrimack, Emma Valluzzi scored for the Tomahawks (0-4) off an assist from Isabella Saxon. Salem is 1-3.
Girls cross-country
Pinkerton 15, Windham 47: In Derry, Pinkerton freshmen Ginia Rufo (19:51), Isabelle Groulx (personal-record 20:27) and Contessa Silva (personal-record 20:37) took the top three spots. Fellow Astros Emma Plaza (course personal-record 20:51) and Makenna Alden (20:58) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Windham’s Abby Hughes placed sixth with a time of 21:04.9.
Boys cross-country
Windham 25, Pinkerton 31: In Derry, Windham took three of the top six spots highlighted by Rohan Rai’s runner-up finish (15:46.9). Pinkerton senior Stephen Connelly took first with his time of 15:41.4, which is 11th-best in program history.
Field hockey
John Stark 2, Hopkinton 1: In Weare on Friday, Meg Girardet scored the game-winning goal in the third quarter off an assist from Linsey Hagman. Bella Pelletier put John Stark (5-1) on the board and Sydnee Pelletier made 18 saves for the Generals. Hopkinton is 4-1-1.
Concord 2, Goffstown 0: In Goffstown on Friday, Division I Concord (6-0-1) received goals from Jordan Cromwell and Emma Beaujouan. Division II Goffstown is 2-3-2.
Mascoma 2, Hanover 0: In Canan on Friday, Carmen Zani and Brianna Withington both scored for Division III Mascoma Valley (4-3). Division II Hanover is 6-3.
Volleyball
Merrimack 3, Salem 0: In Merrimack on Friday, the Tomahawks won, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16. Lindsey Hul logged 16 digs and six aces, Isabella Smith had 10 assists, five kills and three blocks and Lily Petrocelli added six blocks for Merrimack (1-4). Salem is 1-1.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Alvirne 2: In Hollis on Friday, the Cavaliers won the final two games, 25-15, 15-7, to secure the match victory. Hollis/Brookline (5-0) won Game 1, 25-12, before Alvirne of Hudson (3-3) won the next two by 25-22 scores. Meaghan Coutu recorded 15 kills and four aces, Hanna Close had 11 kills, 11 digs and five aces and Sophie Jordan added 28 assists for the Cavaliers.