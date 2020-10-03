Alex Boisvert threw four touchdown passes to lead the Bow High School football team to a 54-6 home victory over John Stark of Weare on Saturday.
Boisvert connected with Matt Cardarelli for TDs of 30 and 45 yards, hit Andrew Bliss for a 40-yard score and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Larrabee. Bliss also ran in touchdowns from 34 and 45 yards out.
The Falcons (2-0) also received a 45-yard punt-return touchdown from Logan Gordon, a 6-yard TD run from Wyatt Rheinhardt and seven point-after kicks from Andrew Robbins.
Gilford/Belmont 53, Kingswood 0: In Wolfeboro, Jack McLean threw four touchdown passes — two to Liam Merriam and one each to Jacob Cress and Curtis Nelson — and ran in another score for Gilford/Belmont (2-0). Cress also made an interception on defense.
Milford 26, Hollis/Brookline 24: In Milford on Friday, the Spartans’ Caden Zalenski ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns, Charlie Urda rushed for 80 yards and a TD and Logan Barnhill added 146 rushing yards. Marc-Andre Thermitus ran for 318 yards for Hollis/Brookline.
Timberlane 42, Sanborn 14: In Plaistow on Friday, Running back Dominic Pallaria rushed for TDs of 21, 9 and 4 yards, and slot receiver Ethan Stewart scored on 60- and 70-yard runs to lift the Owls (1-1), who broke a 13-game losing streak.
Lebanon 7, Newport 6: In Lebanon on Friday, Jack Stone ran in the Division II Raiders’ touchdown on a 2-yard run to help them improve to 2-0. Division IV Newport (1-1) blocked a punt and recovered the loose ball in the end zone to score its touchdown.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 28, Merrimack Valley 7: In Penacook on Friday, Jack Morrall ran for 218 yards and three TDs and a two-point conversion on 28 carries and Alex Brown logged eight tackles, three assists, a fumble recovery and a sack for Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton (1-1). MV (1-1) scored its lone touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Noah Miller to Kaiden Clark.
Pelham 40, Campbell 0: In Pelham on Friday, Jake Travis, Kevin Bodenrader, Jake Herrling, Ethan Demmons and Derek Muise all ran in a touchdown for the Pythons (2-0). Travis also tossed a 34-yard TD to Bodenrader. Hunter Carson ran 15 times for 32 yards and Jackson Kanaley went 8 of 10 passing for 53 yards for Campbell.
Girls golfPinkerton Academy of Derry sophomore Julianna Megan won the NHIAA girls golf championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands in Salem with a 7-over 78. Winnacunnet of Hampton freshman June Doerr was the runner-up after finishing 9-over. Trinity of Manchester senior Rheya King and Nashua North sophomore Eva Gonzales tied for third place with 10-over scores. Londonderry freshman Mary Croteau won the medalist flight with an 8-over 43.
Bass fishingKearsarge of Sutton won the NHIAA bass fishing championship on Lake Winnipesaukee with a weight of 16.29 pounds.
Boys soccerHanover 2, Stevens 0: In Claremont, Jackson Lake and Eric Ringer both scored and CJ Wheelan made two saves to earn his second shutout for Division I Hanover (4-0). Henry Aspinwall and Tucker Monson each tallied an assist for the Marauders. Cooper Moote made 12 saves for Division II Stevens (1-4).
Mascoma 4, Fall Mountain 0: In Langdon, junior Ben Seiler scored all four goals for Mascoma Valley of Canaan (4-1). Fall Mountain is 0-5.
Trinity 4, Bishop Brady 1: In Manchester on Friday, Nathan Shipman scored twice, Nathan Meeker and Eamon LaPalme each scored once and Nathan Shipman added two assists for Trinity (6-0). Ariel Okinedo scored for Bishop Brady of Concord (3-1).
Sanborn 2, Souhegan 0: In Kingston on Friday, Owen Paul scored off an assist from Ryan Doherty in the 42nd minute and Max Lussier notched a penalty-kick goal in the 80th minute for Sanborn (2-2). Nate Talarico made eight saves for the Indians. Ryan Lockitt made six stops for Souhegan of Amherst (0-2-1).
Girls soccerTimberlane 1, Windham 0: In Plaistow, Isabella Keogh scored just before halftime for the Owls (4-0). Jess Thibodeau made seven saves for Windham (0-2).
Dover 1, Newmarket 0: In Newmarket on Friday, Maggie Parker scored the game’s lone goal after receiving a through ball from teammate Allie Galante. Division I Dover is 2-2. Division IV Newmarket is 1-1.
VolleyballHollis/Brookline 3, Bishop Guertin 0: In Hollis on Friday, the Cavaliers won, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18. Hanna Close and Cheyenne Colbert each had nine kills and Jessica Cooper registered 11 digs for H/B(3-0). Megan Stack had three kills, Emma Charron logged 13 digs and Julia Foster added five assists and five digs for Bishop Guertin of Nashua (2-2).
Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 0: In Nashua on Friday, Pinkerton won, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23. Reese Asselin had 17 digs, Lily Heyward logged nine kills and Ella Koelb added 25 assists for the Astros (3-1).
Field hockeyPlymouth 2, Kingswood 1: In Plymouth, Bobcats junior Rylei Keefe scored with five minutes left in the first quarter via an assist from Holly Phillips to break the one-goal deadlock. Holly Hoyt scored the first goal for Plymouth (2-4).
Hanover 3, Stevens 1: In Hanover, Kate Blaisdell had a hat trick for the Division II Marauders (5-1).
Goffstown 4, Manchester Memorial 0: In Goffstown on Friday, the Division II Grizzlies (2-1-2) received goals from Grace Taylor, Bethany Dubreuil, Grace Murphy and Makayla Strickulis.
John Stark 2, Bow 1: In Weare on Friday, Bella Pelletier scored the game-winning goal midway through the third quarter. Meg Girardet also scored and Sydnee Pelletier made nine saves for the Generals (4-0).