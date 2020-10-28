There are many great sports programs throughout the Granite State, and the Windham field hockey team is one win away from having a claim as being the best of the best.
The Jaguars took Bishop Guertin apart 3-0 Tuesday night in Division I semifinal action to advance to the program’s eighth state final in the last nine years. Windham, which won its first Division I state title last fall after moving up from Division II, has played in the final every year of that stretch except 2015.
The success is made all the more remarkable when remembering that Windham High didn’t exist until 2009. All of the success drives current and future generations to meet the expectations thrust upon them by the past.
“It drives us,” Windham coach Katie Blair said of the winning culture. “Every class wants to be as good as the next class. They have an expectation to be here. They want to keep it going.”
The Jaguars never gave Bishop Guertin a chance to get into the game. A dominant possession advantage eventually paid off when senior Maddi O’Haire tipped in a goal in the second quarter.
Goals from Cameron Livingstone and Amy Lanouette in the third quarter put the game away, and the Jaguars easily cruised from there. The win sets up a Friday state final against a Dover program playing in its first state title game in 35 years. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Oyster River High in Durham.
O’Haire and the senior class are now in position to win a third state title to finish their careers. The last graduating class to win three state field hockey titles in New Hampshire? Last year’s Windham seniors.
“Playing for Windham, I’ve been to the championship every season since sixth grade,” O’Haire said. “It’s pretty crazy how intense our program is in the middle school and the high school.”
O’Haire said she and her teammates have a bond on and off the field, growing the culture of success.
“All the girls really support one another, which is a huge thing too,” O’Haire said. “You make not only teammates but friends. It makes us want to work better for alumni, ourselves and future generations coming up.”
The senior class has been even more important this year with how uncertain everything has been. Windham started three weeks later than other teams as a result of positive tests in the school in September, but once the team hit the field it’s been business as usual. A win over Dover would cap an unbeaten season.
“We’ve been fortunate to be here with them all four years,” Blair said of her senior class. “They know what it takes to get here. They know how we have to improve each day.”