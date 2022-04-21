WINDHAM — Holding a one-goal lead with about 35 seconds remaining, Windham High School girls lacrosse coach Russ Perkins was tempted to call a timeout. After looking at his assistant coach, Joe Connelly, both agreed they did not need to.
This Windham team is different from the ones that struggled in crunch time in years past, they said.
Despite a 4-0 run by Hanover over the final 12 minutes, the unbeaten Jaguars held on to secure a 9-8 NHIAA Division II victory on their home field on Thursday.
Hanover (1-1) pulled within one on a goal from Sadie Higgins with 34.9 seconds remaining, but Windham (5-0) won the final draw via a penalty.
“I haven’t been that stressed in work, family, life, anything for a long time,” Perkins said of the game’s final minutes. “Those have not been our best moments for the past six, seven years and I was really proud of the girls.”
Hanover coach Sarah Martin said her team showed great fight for their second game of the season. Martin said she has not even gone over last-minute plays in practice yet.
Windham led, 9-4, before senior attack Lia Naughton began the Bears’ 4-0 run with her goal that came with 12:16 remaining. Naughton scored both her goals during the run.
“We could have been out of it but that’s the kind of kids these are,” Martin said of her players. “They just keep fighting.”
Hanover had success on the counter attack in the second half. Those opportunities, though, came after long Windham possessions during which the Jaguars showed patience and composure while waiting for the best scoring chance to arise.
Windham, led, 4-3, at halftime behind two goals each from senior captain Cali Behling and junior Maria Killian. The Jaguars then opened the second half on a 5-1 run that was powered by several long possessions.
Behling said Windham learned how beneficial it can be to be patient at times from its 12-7 win over Division I Souhegan of Amherst earlier in the season. Perkins credited Behling and Windham’s other attackers and midfielders for helping the team realize that.
“I’m so proud of our composure and possession game,” said Behling, who logged three goals and an assist. “We wouldn’t have been able to do that even last year or the year before so I’m just really proud of how we’ve grown so far.”
Killian also posted three goals and a helper for the Jaguars. Sophia Ponzini logged two goals and helped Windham secure seven draws. Annie Mitchell made 11 saves in goal for Windham.
Hanover received two goals from Kali McDonnell and one each from Higgins, Maeve Lee, Mia Madden and Caroline Adams. Higgins and Adams also combined to win 12 draws. Hanover freshman goalkeeper Charlotte Robinson made 11 saves.
“We’ve learned the patience game,” Perkins said. “It’s easy to run up and down the field and do things quickly, but we’re not 20 people deep on our team and we need to be smarter with the ball, not faster all the time.”