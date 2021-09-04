HAMPTON — Bedford High School had to play something close to mistake-free football to give itself a chance in Friday night’s Division I football game against Winnacunnet, and that didn’t happen.
Bedford committed three turnovers in its 30-13 season-opening loss, two of which were momentum-killing fumbles.
“You can’t put the ball on the ground twice and give up possessions,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “You can’t turn the ball over like that against good teams.”
The first fumble came before the game was two minutes old. After returning the opening kickoff to the Winnacunnet 34-yard line, No. 7 Bedford coughed up the ball two plays later.
Bedford trailed 14-7 late in the third quarter and had a first down on its own 46 when it fumbled the ball away a second time. After taking over, the Warriors put together an 11-play, 43-yard scoring drive that extended their lead to 22-7 with 7:21 to play.
“It’s 14-7, I think we just had two first downs and that’s a base play for us,” Matthews said. “I have no words for that. It’s a handoff I’ve seen the kids make in practice 100 times. It’s one of those things that can’t happen. Those are huge momentum swings.”
Winnacunnet, the No. 3 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, received touchdown runs from senior running back Tucker McCann (5 yards), senior quarterback Kyle Tilley (1 yard) and junior running back Frank Brown (15 yards). Tilley also completed a 4-yard TD pass to Dominic Gould. That was the TD that followed Bedford’s second lost fumble.
Gould also intercepted a pass in the second quarter, which was the second of Bedford’s three turnovers.
“We thought, coming in, our defense would be ahead of our offense,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “We’ve got to be stingy, but our defense also needs to understand that even if a team is moving on us we can make a play.”
Bedford cut Winnacunnet’s 14-0 lead in half when junior running back Logan Sfeir scored on a 1-yard run with 31.1 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Bulldogs hung tough through three quarters, but the dam broke in the fourth. After Winnacunnet extended its lead to 30-7, Bedford scored its second touchdown on Russell Erwin’s 2-yard run with 27.8 seconds to play
Bedford needed some big plays on offense, but those were rare. The Bulldogs produced five plays of more than 10 yards, but three of those came on their final drive. Quarterback Joe Mikol completed 12 of 30 passes for 136 yards.
“I definitely feel our group of kids can play better football,” Matthews said. “And credit to Winnacunnet. They came out and took it to us and we just couldn’t make enough plays in critical situations.
“I think that’s a solid team. They’re going to make you earn it. We didn’t earn it.”