HAMPTON — The formula has been the same for the Winnacunnet High School baseball team in each of its three games this season: Fall behind early. Fight back to take the lead. Hold on for a victory.
That’s how things unfolded Wednesday, when the Warriors overcame an early two-run deficit and improved to 3-0 by beating Concord, 9-4, in a battle between programs that met in last year’s Division I championship game.
Winnacunnet starting pitcher Joe Allen, a University of Michigan commit who could be selected early in this year’s MLB Draft, allowed two runs and five hits in the first two innings, and no runs and two hits in the four innings he pitched after that.
“The first three games it’s taken us a little to settle in, but I felt good on the mound the first two innings,” Allen said. ‘I was hitting my spots and they put great swings on my fastballs.
“In the first two innings I was missing my slider down and away and they could just sit fastball and if they saw any spin they’d just take it. When I throw that slider for a strike I’m much tougher.”
Winnacunnet took control in the fifth inning, when it scored four runs to push its lead to 9-2. Shortstop Hunter Chase had two hits for the Warriors, who were limited to five hits, but took advantage of seven walks and three hit batters. Six of Winnacunnet’s nine runs were scored by players who reached base via a walk or were hit by a pitch.
“We didn’t return any pitching and we’ve been inconsistent on the mound,” Concord coach Scott Owen said. “All three of our guys pitched well at times (against Winnacunnet). They just didn’t do it consistently. They got some hits when they needed them, but we gave away some free bases. We have to throw more strikes. If we can get better on the mound, I think we’ll be alright.”
Third baseman Jake Fredericks scored twice for Winnacunnet, which tied the game by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second and took the lead with a two-run third. Center fielder Ethan Nowak and designated hitter Frank Brown each had a single and an RBI for the Warriors, who added a run in the fourth before their four-run fifth.
Concord, last year’s Division I champion, suffered its first loss and fell to 4-1. The Crimson Tide received two hits and three RBIs from center fielder Nate Wachter, and a hit and an RBI from second baseman Dylan Miles. Shortstop Brooks Craigue singled and scored twice.
Allen struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Cam Hurrell pitched the seventh.
“Today Concord hit really well in those first couple innings — they were on Joe,” Winnacunnet coach Aaron Abood said. “We have the mindset that we’re gonna hit at some point. That’s what we’ve done. I’m happy with the fight, the resiliency.”