Hannah Thompson will tell you she should be allowed to play softball this spring, her senior year at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton. The NHIAA has said otherwise.
Thompson is at the center of an eligibility dispute, and her second — and final — appeal to the NHIAA is scheduled to be heard Friday.
The controversy stems from the fact that Thompson attended Governor’s Academy, a prep school in Byfield, Mass., as a freshman. She then transferred to Winnacunnet and repeated her freshman year. The NHIAA allows a student to participate in athletics for eight consecutive semesters once he or she begins ninth grade.
The rule also states that a student may not transfer to another school to gain eligibility.
It’s fairly rare for a student who starts at a prep school to transfer to a high school. It’s usually the other way around.
Technically, Thompson’s eight consecutive semesters have expired, but her junior season was canceled by COVID-19. She had no opportunity to play softball or any other sport during her eighth semester.
The NHIAA has denied her eligibility for the upcoming softball season twice.
“It’s been a really tough year, but the one thing that has kept me going was the hope of returning to the field and playing with my teammates during my senior year,” Thompson said. “And this has been a sad and difficult process to go through after an already challenging year.”
Thompson’s family, and the Winnacunnet High School administration, have argued that the NHIAA isn’t applying the rule properly and that Thompson should be granted extra eligibility, much like the NCAA has done with college athletes who had an athletic season wiped out by COVID-19.
Thompson turned 19 in January, which meets the NHIAA requirement for eligibility by age. Students who turn 19 on or after Sept. 1 of their senior year can compete in athletics, as long as they are otherwise eligible.
In response to Winnacunnet’s request to grant an extra season of eligibility, NHIAA executive director Jeff Collins wrote the following:
“While I am certainly sympathetic to the struggles the pandemic has caused for this and all students across the state, the merits of the case simply do not equate to granting one individual something that is denied to all others, an extra semester of eligibility due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the actions taken by the NCAA have no bearing on this case as the rules and rationale which govern participation in the college space are fundamentally different than those which govern the high school space. Central to the difference between the two is the philosophy of athletics. The high school space seeks to level the playing field and preserve athletic opportunities for all. This is not the case in the college space. Regarding the loss of an opportunity to compete last spring, the same can be said for all spring athletes across the state, specifically the seniors who have since graduated. The notion to allow any and all students who missed out on an opportunity to compete last spring to ‘redshirt,’ as the NCAA is allowing, is a concept fraught with unintended consequences.”
The NHIAA also pointed out that granting Thompson an additional year of eligibility wouldn’t be fair, since it would displace another player from the team. Winnacunnet Athletic Director Aaron Abood said Winnacunnet does not cut players from its softball program.
Thompson, who does not play other sports at Winnacunnet, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of North Dakota.
“I understand the (eight-semester) rule and why it’s in place, but there’s nothing in the NHIAA handbook about a pandemic,” Winnacunnet softball coach Dennis Bruce said. “In this case I think the NHIAA should be more flexible and give her the extra eligibility.”