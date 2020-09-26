HAMPTON — Even without the thousands of fans who would normally be jammed in to create one of the most electric high school atmospheres in the state, the Exeter and Winnacunnet football teams produced another memorable battle in the state’s oldest rivalry.
After a one-win campaign that included a 42-14 loss to Exeter last season, there was no better way for Winnacunnet to turn the page than what happened on Friday night.
The Warriors punished their way to a 13-0 halftime lead and held off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Exeter for a 16-13 Division I season-opening victory at Alumni Field.
Exeter was ranked No. 2 statewide in the preseason Union Leader High School Football Power Poll. Winnacunnet was unranked.
“As a coach, I feel like we made it harder than we had with some drops and a few missed opportunities, but overall, these kids played their hearts out.” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “It seemed like we made one or two more plays.”
The final play of the night came from someone who wreaked havoc on Exeter’s backfield all night: senior nose tackle David Araujo.
Exeter closed the gap to 16-13 with 3:44 left in the fourth after Michael Detorre (13 carries, 100 yards) ripped off a 60-yard touchdown run up the middle. Exeter then forced a punt on Winnacunet’s ensuing possession.
A 20-yard run by Spencer Clark moved the ball to Winnacunnet’s 35, but the Blue Hawks were forced into a fourth-and-6 from the 31. That’s when Araujo bullied his way through Exeter’s offensive line and sacked Exeter quarterback Jonathan Bunnell with 17 seconds left.
“This is David’s third year ever playing football. He’s a hard worker, smart kid, polite kid and we’re really lucky to have him,” Francouer said. “We are hoping this is going to be the kind of year he can have. I could tell from the first drive he was going to be a problem (for Exeter).”
It was an inauspicious start for Exeter, coming off a 10-2 season that ended with a 21-10 loss to Londonderry in the Division I championship game. The Blue Hawks were called for a number of penalties, gained only 40 yards in the first half and turned the ball over on Dominic Gould’s interception of Bunnell in the first quarter.
Winnacunnet immediately showed its push at the line when it churned out a 13-play opening drive that culminated in quarterback Kyle Tilley’s 2-yard keeper to give Winnacunnet a 7-0 lead with 3:57 left in the first quarter. Tilley added another touchdown from one yard out with 1:49 left in the second.
“They played better than us and they deserved it,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “I thought we played better in the second half, but you have to play a full 48 minutes.”
Exeter finally got on the board 27 seconds into the fourth when Clark trimmed the deficit to 13-7 with an 8-yard touchdown run.
A pass interference call on Winnacunnet’s next possession helped prolong a 12-play drive that produced a new hero in the rivalry named Max Strater, a Winnacunnet soccer player who made his football debut on Friday as the kicker. Strater’s first field goal attempt split the uprights from 28 yards out to give Winnacunnnet a 16-7 lead with 4:04 left.
“‘I’m just so proud of Max that he got that chance and came through,” Francoeur said.
Winnacunnet is scheduled to travel to Portsmouth next week. Exeter is scheduled to visit Dover.
“We’re a proud program and we traditionally don’t have sophomores on the field, but last year we had six or seven last year, but they played their hearts out,” Francoeur said. “They stayed positive last year, and hopefully it’ll pay off this year.”