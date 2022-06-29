Winnacunnet High School graduate Joe Allen, New Hampshire’s 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for baseball, has decommitted from the University of Michigan. Allen announced the decision on his Instagram account:
“Due to the recent coaching change at the University of Michigan, I have decided to de-commit and review other options. More to come soon.”
Erik Bakich resigned as Michigan’s head coach following the 2022 season to become the head coach at Clemson. Bakich, 44, had a 327-216 record in 10 seasons with the Wolverines. He led Michigan to two Big Ten tournament championships and five NCAA tournament appearances.
Allen, a right-handed pitcher, last November signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Michigan. Because an NLI is a binding agreement between a student-athlete and a college or university, Allen may have to sit out one season if he ends up at another Division I school.
In response to a text message, Allen, of Hampton Falls, said he was traveling and would have more information on his situation soon.
“With the coaching change at Michigan I had to evaluate the situation and I decided to look at other options,” Allen said via text. “I will have more information coming out within the next few days. Thank you for reaching out.”
Allen posted a 4-2 record with a 1.57 ERA and a .980 WHIP during his senior season, when Winnacunnet lost to eventual champion Pinkerton Academy in the Division I quarterfinals. He allowed 21 hits and 15 runs (11 earned) in 49 innings, struck out 79 and walked 17.
Allen was also a member of the USA 18U National team last year. He struck out five, allowed one hit and walked one in three innings against Team Canada. He left the mound with a 3-0 lead in a game USA went on to win 6-2.
Allen went 4-2 with a 2.07 ERA and recorded 56 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings as a junior, when Winnacunnet lost to Concord in the Division I championship game. He is eligible to be selected in this year’s MLB Draft, which will be held July 17-19.