Winnacunnet High School’s Cam MacDonald on Tuesday was announced as the 2020-21 Gatorade New Hampshire Baseball Player of the Year.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
The 5-foot-6, 155-pound senior catcher posted a .484 batting average with eight home runs, 32 runs scored and 28 RBIs this past season, leading the Warriors to a 15-4-1 record and a berth in the Division I state final.
The 2021 Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire co-Player of the Year, MacDonald also compiled an OPS of 1.642 and guided a pitching staff that produced a 1.89 team ERA.
MacDonald has volunteered locally as a camp counselor and as a youth baseball coach. He has maintained a 3.77 GPA in the classroom.
MacDonald has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Maine this fall.