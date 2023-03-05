Division IV boys basketball final
From left, Woodsville’s Austin Roy, Jack Boudreault and Landon Kingsbury react at the final buzzer of Division IV state championship victory over Holy Family Sunday at Colby Sawyer College in New London.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

NEW LONDON -- No one was better in Sunday’s Division IV NHIAA boys basketball championship game than Woodsville’s Jack Boudreault.

Boudreault matched his career-high by scoring 23 points and added eight rebounds to help fourth-seeded Woodsville defeat sixth-seeded Holy Family 57-49 at Colby-Sawyer College.