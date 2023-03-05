From left, Woodsville’s Austin Roy, Jack Boudreault and Landon Kingsbury react at the final buzzer of Division IV state championship victory over Holy Family Sunday at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Landon Kingsbury drives to the basket between Holy Family’s Sean Sullivan, left, and Yves Mugiraneza during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Holy Family’s Yves Mugiraneza floats it up between, from left, Woodsville’s Camden Davidson, Connor Houston, Jack Boudreault and Landon Kingsbury during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Holy Family’s Gabe Lacasse is fouled as he lays it up and in between Woodsville’s Connor Houston and Landon Kingsbury during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Camden Davidson throws up a wild hook shot between Holy Family’s Gabe Lacasse, left, and Sean Sullivan during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Camden Davidson defends a shot by Holy Family’s Enzo Yonkeu during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Ryan Walker tries to get by Holy Family’s Yves Mugiraneza during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Jack Boudreault floats up a shot between Holy Family’s Jack Vicinanzo, left, and Sean Peterson during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Landon Kingsbury lays it up against Holy Family’s Gabe Lacasse during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Holy Family’s Sean Peterson is called for an offensive foul after colliding with Woodsville’s Camden Davidson during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Holy Family’s Gabe Lacasse lays it up and in ahead of Woodsville’s Connor Houston during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Holy Family’s Sean Sullivan takes a shot over Woodsville’s Landon Kingsbury during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Landon Kingsbury grabs a rebound ahead of Holy Family’s Jack Vicinanzo during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Camden Davidson blocks this shot by Holy Family’s Sean Sullivan during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
Woodsville’s Camden Davidson grabs a rebound between Holy Family’s Patrick Gillis, left, and Gabe Lacasse during Sunday’s Division IV state championship game at Colby Sawyer College in New London.
NEW LONDON -- No one was better in Sunday’s Division IV NHIAA boys basketball championship game than Woodsville’s Jack Boudreault.
Boudreault matched his career-high by scoring 23 points and added eight rebounds to help fourth-seeded Woodsville defeat sixth-seeded Holy Family 57-49 at Colby-Sawyer College.
Boudreault, a junior forward, broke a 49-49 tie with a layup late in the fourth quarter and then made two free throws that stretched Woodsville’s lead to 55-49 with 42.6 seconds to play. He scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half.
“The guy they put on me I could take off the dribble pretty well, so once I did it once and I got to the bucket pretty easy I just kept doing it,” Boudreault said. “It feels pretty great. … To have a big involvement, it feels really good.”
Camden Davidson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Engineers (19-3), who also received eight rebounds from Landon Kingsbury.
“(Boudreault) has been solid all year, and he’s really stepped it up in the playoffs,” Woodsville coach Jamie Walker said. “He played well in all four of our (playoff) games. It doesn’t surprise me at all he stepped up.”
Sean Peterson, a 6-foot-8 center, led Holy Family (16-6) with 14 points despite being in foul trouble for most of the game. Gabe Lacasse and Jack Vicinanzo each scored 11 for the Griffins.
“That’s (Peterson’s) curse,” Holy Family coach Keith Lacasse said. “They call fouls on him whether they’re real or imaginary. He usually produces a lot of points for us so to have him on the bench for the majority of the game was really tough, but we also have guys who can come off the bench and do the work.”
Holy Family had a 12-9 advantage after one quarter, but was held to seven points in the second and trailed 25-19 at halftime. Peterson was called for his third foul with 1:52 left in the half and spent the rest of the second quarter on the bench.
Halftime was extended when a fire alarm went off and forced the building to be evacuated minutes before the third quarter was about to begin.
Peterson picked up his fourth foul with 6:05 remaining in the third and left the court for the rest of the quarter. The Griffins made up ground without him, however, and trailed 42-39 entering the fourth.
It was the third consecutive Division IV championship for Woodsville, which beat Portsmouth Christian in the 2021 title game and defeated Concord Christian to win last year’s championship.
“They all feel good,” Walker said. “They always say the first one is the best one, but the last one is the one you remember the most.”