LONDONDERRY — It took a pandemic to disrupt the Timberlane Regional High School wrestling program’s string of consecutive Meet of Champion titles.
Timberlane won its 17th consecutive Meet of Champions tournament in 2020, but the event wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19. The Owls were back at it at Londonderry High School on Saturday, however, when they earned 262 points and added another MOC title to their collection.
The top five team totals included Salem (190), Nashua South (126), Keene (111) and Concord (98).
Timberlane qualified a wrestler in each weight class — and a total of 14 wrestlers — for this year’s MOC, and six Timberlane wrestlers advanced to the final in their weight class: Codey Wild, Konrad Parker, Erik Kappler, Anthony Rousseau, Dom Pallaria and Cooper Kelley.
Wild prevailed at 138 pounds by pinning Bedford’s Owen Hastey; Parker pinned Hollis/Brookline’s RJ McAdams to finish first at 145; Hollis/Brookline’s Troy Moscatelli pinned Kappler in the 152-pound final; Rousseau beat Kearsarge’s Evan Lombard 14-2 at 160 pounds; Concord’s Kody Rashed pinned Pallaria at 195 pounds; and Kelley pinned Nashua South’s Colby Vancelette to prevail at 220 pounds.
Rashed lost to Pallaria by decision at last weekend’s Division I meet.
Results from the other final matches: Hollis/Brookline’s Caden Bruseo defeated Salem’s Brody McDonald by pinfall at 113 pounds; Salem’s Ryan O’Rourke pinned Bow Adler Moura at 120 pounds; Bedford’s Kiaben Kennedy beat Londonderry’s Nicolas D’Alessandro 9-1 at 126 pounds; Nashua South’s Anthony Fernandez defeated Londonderry’s David Pento Jr., 8-0 at 132 pounds; Pinkerton Academy’s Jack Mackiernan beat Keene’s Austin Morris 7-3 in the 170-pound final; Winnacunnet’s Jack McCann defeated Bishop Guertin’s James Murphy 4-3 at 182 pounds; and Milford’s Dan DeBernardo pinned Raymond’s Hayden Robinson in the 285-pound final.
Pelham’s Liz Donovan, a freshman who became the first female to win an individual NHIAA title when she placed first in the 106-pound weight class at last weekend’s Division III meet, advanced to the championship match at 106 pounds against Salem freshman Evan Lynch. Lynch won that match by pinfall. The loss dropped Donovan’s record to 25-3 this season.
The top three wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the New England Championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Providence, R.I.