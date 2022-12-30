Tyler Bike
Buy Now

Trinity’s Tyler Bike goes for the hoop against Bedford’s Aiden O’Connell during the teams' Dec. 20 contest. Both players starred in the QCIBT final won by the Pioneers, 64-60.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER -- Yes, junior Tyler Bike controlled the game down the stretch, bringing the capacity crowd to its feet every time he loaded for a 3-point attempt. And, yes, his classmate, DeVohn Ellis, continued to show he can be counted on for a double-double on most nights.

Ah, but the Trinity High underclassmen. That's what everyone wanted to talk about after the Pioneers' 64-60 victory over previously unbeaten Bedford in Thursday's nail-biter in the 59th Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament championship at Memorial High.