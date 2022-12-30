MANCHESTER -- Yes, junior Tyler Bike controlled the game down the stretch, bringing the capacity crowd to its feet every time he loaded for a 3-point attempt. And, yes, his classmate, DeVohn Ellis, continued to show he can be counted on for a double-double on most nights.
Ah, but the Trinity High underclassmen. That's what everyone wanted to talk about after the Pioneers' 64-60 victory over previously unbeaten Bedford in Thursday's nail-biter in the 59th Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament championship at Memorial High.
As Bike led the way down the stretch, finishing with a team-high 25 points, the Pioneers received contributions from three freshmen and three sophomores. All six of those players found the scorebook and performed other tasks -- all vital in the type of contest in which the lead changed hands five times in the fourth quarter.
"We have a bunch of kids on this team who can knock down shots," said Bike, named the tournament MVP. "Three freshmen who come in the game and impact it ... a bunch of other guys who come off the bench who can knock down shots, get a big rebound."
Specifically: sophomores Shawn O'Neil, Evan Dunker and Jaiden Summers. Both O'Neil and Dunker finished with six points -- Dunker hitting a huge wing 3-pointer that pulled the Pioneers within one point with 3:10 remaining -- and Summers went skyward for a host of rebounds during crunch time.
The freshmen: Derek Erilla handled point guard duties capably, Kevin Doherty scored eight points and Connor Bishop hit two free throws with 53 seconds left to give Trinity a 61-60 lead that Bike augmented with another pair of foul shots with 20 seconds left.
"The experience that the young kids get, especially in an environment like this ...." said Trinity coach Keith Bike, Tyler's dad. "We had three freshmen out there for the majority of the second half with Tyler and DeVohn and that was huge. Even our experienced sophomores, being in a game like this helps them."
The QCIBT title was the eighth for Trinity/Bishop Bradley, second straight including last year's toned-down, four-team version that included Manchester schools only. This year's tourney included a customary eight teams.
The contest, a quick rematch of the Dec. 20 affair won by Bedford 68-62, tilted the Bulldogs' way in the third quarter. Buoyed by hard-driving lefty Aiden O'Connell (game-high 28 points), Bedford (5-1 overall) broke from a 34-all halftime tie to outscore Trinity 9-0 over the first six minutes of the third quarter.
But, sparked by Bike, the Pioneers responded nicely. The lefty, who scored seven points in the first half, assumed control by late in the third quarter with a variety of deep 3-pointers and drives to the bucket. Eighteen of his points came in the final 8:44.
Trinity (5-1 overall) forged a 45-all tie on Erilla's layup with 7:10 remaining in the game, and that's when the back-and-forth fun started. Amid the home stretch, Bedford's Luke Soden (14 points) hit three 3-pointers in a span of five minutes.
Bedford's last possession, with six seconds remaining and the Bulldogs down three, resulted in a missed 3-pointer. In the ensuing scrum, Dunker was fouled and hit a free throw with two seconds left to put the game out of reach.
Bedford's Caden Brown (13 points) and Trinity's Ellis (12) joined O'Connell, Bike and Soden in double figures. Brown earned the tournament's sportsmanship award.
Despite the loss, Bulldogs coach Frank Moreno saw benefits.
"Some situational basketball that we can learn from. End-of-game tough stuff. We hadn't had the opportunity to play it. So we're going to learn from this," said Moreno, whose club had won every game except the Dec. 20 Trinity game by double digits.
And for Trinity as it embarks on a quest for a second straight Division I state crown?
"It gives us a feeling of what it's like to win a championship," said Tyler Bike. "It's a great honor to win this but we're looking for something bigger at the end of the year and I think we can get there, so this is a step towards it."