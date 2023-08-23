Football helmets
Buy Now

Scholar-athlete helmets and trophies are on display during the annual Joe Yukica NH Chapter National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Awards in 2022.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Starting with the 2023 high school football season, the Joe Yukica New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation will recognize a Player of the Year from an NHIAA school. The Yukica Player of the Year Award will be presented annually to the state’s best NHIAA player, regardless of what division that player is from.

Goffstown coach Nick Hammond, a member of the Yukica Chapter’s board of directors, said many NHIAA football coaches and several board members felt there was a need to recognize the top NHIAA player in the state each year as is done in other NHIAA sports, like basketball. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches’ Association selects a Mr. Basketball and a Ms. Basketball each season, but NHIAA football has no coaches’ association.